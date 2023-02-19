Taking advantage of the mild weather and long weekend, locals and summer residents flocked to the Jersey Shore for Presidents Day weekend.

The Sea Isle City Promenade was buzzing with pre-summer — heck, pre-spring — activity, with people strolling by the water amid sun and a cool breeze Sunday.

“It’s gorgeous, it’s beautiful, so we’re just enjoying the air,” said Beth Ann Riordan, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, who was walking with her sister Shannon Duffy and dog Otis.

Suzanne Sheehan, 32, had come to Sea Isle from Media, Pennsylvania. She said a weekend trip to the resort city added a new experience to her typical seasonal schedule.

“It’s a change of pace for my regular winter routine, to get back to the shore,” Sheehan said. “All things that I’m sure haven’t been open in a while are back, and it gives you a nice little glimpse of what June, July and August are going to be like in a few months.”

Dorothy Nagle, 78 and a Sea Isle local, was walking the Promenade with her son Matthew Nagle. She said Presidents Day marked the homestretch of winter, saying she was excited to see life return to the shore. She said she had a dozen grandchildren living nearby with whom she was excited to spend time.

“It’s nice to see it pick up, because that means we’re almost there,” Nagle said.

The event was a boon to Jersey Shore business, with stores briefly waking from their hibernation for the weekend.

The Boardwalk Casino arcade on the Promenade was full of excited families and friends, having opened for the holiday weekend, a preview before its full weekend-schedule opening around St. Patrick’s Day.

“Presidents weekend is really a short taste of summer in the middle of winter,” Boardwalk Casino owner Ryan Kiska said.

Nick Sidoti, of Zio Niccolo Pizza, said Presidents Day was a “good jumpstart” for the business, helping it prepare for the summer. He said he thought the holiday had grown more prominent in the area over the past several years, drawing large crowds more comparable to the summer.

“It helps pay for the beginning of the summer,” Sidoti said. “And there’s more people than there ever was, it feels like.”

Jamie Powers, 26, of Philadelphia, was staying at a family shore house in Sea Isle. Walking with friends and family and carrying prizes she had just won at the Boardwalk Casino arcade, Powers said Presidents Day was a refuge of Jersey Shore fun in midwinter. She said she and her friends spent part of the weekend visiting bars and seeing a show by the band Secret Service.

“It’s like the start of summer, it’s like the kickoff, it’s coming,” Powers said. “It’s fun, I don’t know, everybody’s down, it’s popping.”

The scene in the Wildwoods was more muted, as a large portion of its Boardwalk was cordoned off due to construction. Plenty of devotees nevertheless made their pilgrimage to Sam’s Pizza Palace near 26th Avenue, which opened its doors Friday for the first time this year.

Jennifer and Lou Casta, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, said as they were leaving the pizzeria that they wanted to go on their “Sam’s Pizza adventure.” With most of the Boardwalk closed, the couple had spent time birdwatching by the sea wall.

“We needed to get away, a long weekend to get somewhere else,” Jennifer Casta said.

Erin McDermott, of Ridley, Pennsylvania, was standing in line for Sam’s pizza with her family. She said the trip was a way to spend the first Sunday since September without football, and to “slowly” recover from the loss of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. With most of the Boardwalk closed, McDermott said she planned to improvise the rest of her trip and explore different parts of the city.

Locals were enjoying the summer preview by Sam’s as well.

“It’s nice when we have our own time down here before the masses start,” said Gina DiLuzio, of Cape May Court House.

While only a preview of summer, Presidents Day weekend still gave people a chance to enjoy classic activities. Both Powers and Sheehan said they were excited to see a polar plunge in Sea Isle. While no longer an official event, the plunge, traditionally held on Presidents Day weekend, still draws a group of intrepid divers willing to brave frigid waters.

Numbering among them this year was Megan Kowalski, 25, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, who was visiting Sea Isle with Powers. Kowalski said she thought the resort city bars were even more busy than they were during the summer.

“It was very cold, but I think I was just ready to do it for the experience, and I warmed up with a shot of Fireball,” Kowalski said. “It was all around a fun time and good vibes.”

Tricia Fisher, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, said she comes down with friends and family to Sea Isle during this time of year for the traditional polar weekend. Along with the plunge, Fisher said she participated in the annual Mike's Seafood Run/Walk for Autism, which was held Saturday.

“It’s a fun weekend,” Fisher said.

Kiska credited Mike’s Seafood and its annual run with bringing life to the city during the weekend. As well as doing work for a good cause, Kiska said the run helps Sea Isle capitalize on the holiday.

“It’s just an awesome weekend for the city, the businesses, the residents and anyone who is coming as visitors,” Kiska said.