Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union collects 'Tools for School'
Staff and members of Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union donated backpacks and school supplies to the Lower Township School District for the 2021-22 school year.

Staff from the school district expressed their gratitude to the credit union for their support of the students in the community and for their donation of white boards, masks and other school supplies.

“As students return to school during these unpredictable times, contributions such as school supplies make an incredible difference in the lives of students and their families,” credit union CEO Jim Burns said. “It is vitally important to give children the supplies they need to be successful, and we thank our members for their generosity in assisting those who need it the most.”

Backpacks and school supplies were collected at the credit union’s offices in Galloway Township, Rio Grande, Hammonton and Northfield.

