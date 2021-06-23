'Jersey Shore expert' endeavors to walk state coastline

Staab started his journey in April in Sandy Hook, Monmouth County, and has taken a rather practical approach to his journey. Not camping along the way, he has opted to stay in hotels, and uses his phone to order car services at the end of his walks to get back to where he parks his car. He also spends time traveling back and forth to his home in Sea Bright, Monmouth County, for work engagements, but he always picks up where he left off.

Staab travels light, carrying only his cellphone and “a couple bucks a time” to get supplies like water.

“I go on my phone, ‘Where’s the closest Wawa?’" said Staab. “A lot of the Wawas are a block in, and that’s super dependable and has restrooms.”

Staab has been documenting his journey at jerseyshorewalk.com. His posts include tips on parking and beach badge information, as well as tales of lesser-known beaches and rules of the different beach towns regarding surfers and dogs. Mostly, it's his perspective on the walks.

“I post about what my view of that town is from the beach. It's a better way to experience all of the towns as you walk by because you also understand how often towns connect to each other.”