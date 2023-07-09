SOMERS POINT — The storms kept at bay long enough this weekend for boat racing to thunder its way back into the city.

Jersey Shore Boat Racing brought one of its races to John F. Kennedy Park on Sunday. The park waterfront teemed with spectators and racers of all ages, ready to celebrate a sport they said united generations and was unique to the Jersey Shore.

It was the second consecutive year JSBR brought their race to JFK Park, having kicked off its 2022 season at the scenic city spot. Organizers have said they were excited to rejuvenate the traditional sport of boat racing in the area, which had been popular for decades but had waned in prominence in recent years.

JSBR President Nick Megee said he was happy with how the league had grown in the last year. While noting that forecasts of possible rain and thunderstorms had dampened the crowd somewhat Sunday, Megee said the race had still grown significantly from last year, both in terms of audience and racers. He said he met with city officials before the JSBR 2023 season began and planned on ways for advertising the race to the community.

“We have a lot more than we had last year, and it’s a good thing,” Megee, 43, said. “We’re trying to get as much exposure for JSBR as we can and, you can see the crowds compared to last year, it’s a lot more.”

Racing began at noon and featured a dozen boats, with one skiff, one min-boat and the remainder being Garveys. The Garveys were classified into different heats and classes of three to four boats as they roared across the course set up on the water, while the skiff and mini-boat rode in exhibitions. Crowds gathered on the edge of the water, with some taking to the platforms for a better vantage point. Organizers announced race results and played country music throughout the afternoon and served hot dogs and other standard summer fare.

Stephen Kraus, 32, of New Gretna, Burlington County, rode in his 350 stock boat Bad Clam G21 on Sunday, with his copilot Mike Dagostino, 55, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County. Speaking after the first round, which had put him in the lead, Kraus said the city had become an ideal racing day. The Bad Clam ultimately tied for first in the 350 class along with its competitor, Direct Deposit.

“It was a little rough, just got to drive with your head and not with your foot,” Kraus said. “It’s a really nice day, the weather’s turning out beautiful."

Anthony Gandolfo, 33, of Brick, helped race Drama Queen. He and copilot Matt Mason, in their second year racing, had only recently acquired their boat. They were still working to get acclimated to it. He said boat racing required dedication to fit it around his day job, where he works as a painter in an auto body shop.

“It’s definitely a big commitment, 100%,” Gandolfo said.

“(You need) lots of guts,” added Mason, 34, of Mayville. “You got to be an adrenaline junky.”

The free-to-attend races drew crowds from around the Atlantic County area to Tuckerton, where JSBR held its first race of the year in June. There were also several attendees from out of state.

Chelsea Barruzza, of Tuckerton, said she had been taking her children, Colton, 5, and Ellie, 2, to the races for years and used to provide on-site emergency services as a member of the Tuckerton Fire Company.

“It’s fun, because you get to be outside, you get to watch the races,” Barruzza said. “The race club’s really close and there are barbecues, and it’s the excitement.”

Stephen Nuttall, of Tuckerton, came with his daughter to watch the race. He said he appreciated the history of the race and its ties to the Jersey Shore.

“We got these racers in these neighborhoods and you see these races around town and it’s kind of cool,” Nuttall said. “It’s nice to see a hometown, racing atmosphere.”

Barry Wood, 68, of Island Heights, said his father raced boats in the 1960s, with his brother eventually taking to the waters as well.

“It’s been kind of a lifelong thing, a family thing,” Wood said.

Traditions on the water

Multiple racers and spectators relayed the same story when speaking of the origin of the sport. Local clammers and fishers in the 1950s, looking for a way spend their Sundays off, began comparing boat speeds. The competition was eventually formalized and becoming a staple sport in the area, before receding in popularity. Organizers said last year the 2022 race was the first held in Somers Point since 2009.

The fact boat racing stretched back generations was clear when speaking to some racers and spectators.

Jim Bevacqua, 63, of Tuckerton, said he began racing in the 1980s. His son, John, found an interest in the sport as young as 6 years old. Standing on the waterfront, Jim watched as John manned The Jokes on You with his copilot Rob Servis, which ultimately won the 315 Super Stock class.

“He runs the boat now, it’s the second generation,” Jim Bevacqua said of his son. “It’s phenomenal, it’s a high. ... When he’s out there, running good, you almost want to cry, really.”

John Bevacqua, now 32, said there was a simple reason why he wanted to carry on the family legacy — “the adrenaline.”

Another boat that used to belong to his father, now christened The G17 Assassin, was something he said moved him during the race. He noted that The Jokes on You was built in the early 1980s.

“It’s a lot of history, a lot of family-oriented history,” John Bevacqua said.

Servis, while a commercial fisherman who had spent much of his life on the water, said he was still new to the sport. Servis said he already appreciated the community it created and understood how it hooked families. He said his 10-year-old daughter already was eager to start racing as soon as she was able.

“It’s great out here, it’s a nice bar to be in,” Servis said. “It’s fun, meet a new group of people, gives you something to do on a Sunday afternoon.”

Megee, the JSBR president, said the future of the sport was already in the wings. His daughter, Kaylie Megee, a rising junior at Lacey Township High School, drove the mini-boat in its exhibition Thursday. She was the third generation of Megee boat racers, following after her father and grandfather.

“Don’t be intimidated, if you’re going to go, just go ahead and do it,” Kaylie Megee said for other aspiring riders.

John Bevacqua said his daughter was also beginning to take an interest in the sport.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Jim Bevacqua said.

Perry de Marco Sr., a Philadelphia attorney, said he had a previous life as a boat racer. He recalled heading the Dirty Perr in 1969, taking to the waters across the Jersey Shore, including Long Beach Island, Pleasantville and Tuckerton. He reminisced about the thrill of the races and its hardships.

“Our biggest challenge was keeping the boat from falling apart and being thrown out of it,” de Marco said. “This is in your blood.”

The JSBR circuit will return to JFK Park in Somers Point on Aug. 6 with races starting at noon.