Staffing area beach patrols hasn’t particularly been easy the past few years, but several seaside communities anticipate a turnaround in the hiring process this summer.

“We’re optimistic that we’re going to get a full slate this year,” said Bill Handley, beach patrol captain for Upper Township.

Lifeguards, a role considered by some to be a worthwhile seasonal job that could be the foundation of a career, returned to the beach over Memorial Day weekend.

Once in the stands, lifeguards must constantly be aware of their surroundings and anticipate danger. The job also demands someone that can swim and run long distances.

Several officials and beach patrol leaders across the region said lifeguarding is becoming a less appealing job to teens and young adults.

Becoming a certified lifeguard is demanding, Handley said. Prospects undergo stringent tests and physical exams.

Several patrol leaders have said the demanding requirements have made prospective guards consider other jobs, leading seaside communities to increase wages to attract guards.

The process of finding prospects for Wildwood’s beach patrol begins in September, Capt. Ed Schneider said.

Wildwood should have enough lifeguards this summer, he said.

“There’s no other beach that has the span and scale of events that occur on the Wildwood beach,” said Schneider, referring to concerts, tournaments and other events.

To entice candidates, Brigantine agreed to raise daily rates for lifeguards last year. Under that agreement, first-year guards will make $106 per day this year, topping out at $124.80 in 2025, an $18.80 increase.

During negotiations on the new contract, the Beach Patrol’s leaders were adamant about having competitive wages to keep guards on the payroll.

“The true test to see if the increased wages will attract more guards will be this summer,” Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera said. “I’m very interested in seeing the number of applicants and how it compares to previous years.”

Beach badge fees are a valuable revenue stream for seaside communities. State law allows revenue from beach badges to be used to offset the cost of lifeguards and beach maintenance.

Brigantine collected about $907,000 in beach fees and nearly $915,000 in on-beach vehicle permits in 2022, according to Brigantine’s 2023 budget.

The city has about 20 openings on its patrol, with lifeguard tests planned for June 10, Sera said.

Atlantic City, which has free beaches, also recently settled a new contract with its lifeguard union that runs through 2025, city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said.

City officials intend to have a full roster throughout the summer, he said.

“We are a little shorter than we’d like to be at this time as far as lifeguard staffing, but we are expecting to reinforce our numbers after our lifeguard testing on June 10,” Kramer said.

Margate is in the process of contract negotiations, said Beach Patrol Capt. Chuck LeBarre.

LeBarre couldn’t discuss where those negotiations stand but said talks stem from a contract with the Margate Lifeguard Association ending last year.

Greg Smallwood, Margate’s beach patrol chief, couldn’t be reached for comment.

In Wildwood, the city has developed a plan to recruit lifeguards better, including through a program that targets young teenagers interested in joining the patrol once they’re of age.

“About four or five years ago, we started having difficulty getting lifeguards with just strictly advertising in the springtime,” Schneider said.

Getting noticed months prior to visitors arriving helps patrol officials fill their rosters, he said.

“If you have a friend, or roommate at school, or a sibling or relative who would like to come down and be a lifeguard, we want to talk to them in August and September for the following year,” Schneider said.

Generally, lifeguarding needs to be made into an appealing job, one where guards can form the notion that the daunting task of overseeing summer crowds can be exciting, Handley said.

That notion has brought Lindsay Robbins back to Strathmere’s beaches for five straight summers. She first got hands-on experience through a junior lifeguarding program, and eventually became certified to use the patrol’s jet skis.

“It seemed like a perfect fit for a summer job,” Robbins, 20, of Cape May Court House, said of when she officially became a lifeguard as a 16-year-old Cape May County Technical High School student. “I get paid to sit on the beach. I love what I do.”

