Jersey girls (and boys) don’t pump gas. Is it time they had the option?

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Cars lined up at Cape Harbor Shell near the southern end of the Garden State Parkway early Friday afternoon, where the owners offered a 10-cents-a-gallon price cut as a demonstration of what it could mean to allow people to pump their own gas in New Jersey.

That’s still against the law, so staff members dispensed the gasoline. At one closed pump, a sign indicated it would be open if New Jersey allowed self-service fueling.

The discount, which was offered at several other locations throughout New Jersey, was orchestrated by Fuel Your Way NJ, a group pushing for an end to the prohibition against people pumping their own gas.

The point might have been diluted a little. Owner Jerry Mancuso said he got a gasoline delivery the day before, along with an increase of 11 cents.

“How can I give a great discount?” Mancuso said.

Even with the 10-cent reduction, the price was still up compared to the day before.

Gasoline prices have been climbing fast this spring. Mancuso said he started leasing the business in 1993, and purchased the property in 2001. He has seen rising prices before, but not like this, he said.

Thursday, a gallon of regular gas was $4.58.

“That’s the highest I’ve ever seen it,” he said.

He thought the cost of diesel, at $6.33 a gallon, was a greater concern, likely to impact shipping costs, the commercial fishing boats with home ports on the nearby harbor, and many other everyday aspects of the economy.

Meanwhile, prices continue to climb.

Crude oil prices are up, Mancuso said, but not at record levels. An outline of historic crude prices show the current cost at way above the lows of March 2020, with the world economy in free-fall, but still below price-per-barrel spikes in 2008 and in the 1980s.

Whatever forces of policy, international politics and market maneuvering has led to skyrocketing costs at the pump, it seems to have given new life to efforts to scrap New Jersey’s longtime ban on people pumping their own gas.

The state’s gas station industry is pushing to repeal the law, and founded the Fuel Your Way NJ group, which provided signs for Mancuso’s station and helped cover the cost.

Several advocates say New Jersey is the only state that keeps drivers away from the pumps. That is not exactly accurate. Oregon is the only other state, although restrictions were eased there during the pandemic and the current rules allow pump-your-own stations in some rural areas, especially east of the Cascade Range.

There, too, a bill is under consideration to allow self-service at some pumps, where people would not necessarily have to wait for an attendant.

Still, New Jersey remains the only state with no self-serve lanes at any gas pumps.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, who was reported saying last month that he opposes the measure.

State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, said Friday he believes Scutari will be won over eventually.

“He’s too smart to stand in the way of this bill,” O’Scanlon said. It has not yet been introduced in the senate, he said, but a bi-partisan bill has been introduced in the Assembly. He also expects bi-partisan support in the Senate.

“There is no reason not to get this done,” he said. “It’s simply giving people a choice.”

As proposed, the bill would allow some pumps to be self-service, while keeping attendants at others, he said.

The idea is not new. New Jersey’s ban on people pumping their own gas goes back to the 1940s. A decade ago, a Farleigh Dickinson University poll found that 63% of New Jersey voters liked the rule that kept them in their seats at the pump. Only 23% opposed it, with 14% unsure.

For women, support for keeping the rule was more than 70%.

Those attitudes do not appear to have changed much. A Rutgers-Eagleton poll in March showed 73% of New Jersey residents would rather have someone pump their gas.

“There is apparently one thing all New Jerseyans can agree on nowadays and that’s the time-honored Jersey tradition of having your gas pumped for you,” said Ashley Koning, an assistant research professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling (ECPIP) at Rutgers University–New Brunswick.

“But let’s also remember that this single survey question does not reflect the full debate and complexities of the moment that include a global pandemic, an employment crisis, and now an oil crisis. Context plays a crucial role in public opinion,” Koning continued, in a prepared statement. “A large majority wants full service in the Garden State, but this preference does not mean automatic opposition to a self-serve option.”

Attempts to reach a spokesperson at Fuel Your Way NJ were unsuccessful Friday. The group’s website cited yet another recent poll, this one from Monmouth University in April, stating that a majority in the state would favor having the option to pump their own gas, as long as there was still a full-service option.

Still, most who responded said they did not want New Jersey to go entirely to self-service, at 60%, and three-quarters of those polled don’t believe a change would reduce gas prices.

Mancuso does.

“We think it will be cheaper at the pump,” he said. But for him, the labor shortage is the main reason he supports the change.

“We’re having a real hard time finding help,” he said, a complaint echoed by businesses all along the shore as summer approaches. “That’s the major thing.”

Mancuso said residents travel out of state all the time, and they manage to figure out how to operate the gas pumps. Generations of drivers in 48 states have pumped their own gas, he said.

“Look at it this way, if my wife can pump gas, anybody can pump gas,” he said.

