Jersey Fresh tomatoes coming to a shore town near you

Tomatoes

Fresh Jersey tomatoes are seen at Clinton Conover's Farm Market on Stone Harbor Boulevard in Cape May Court House in 2013. The tomatoes come from the Conover Farm fields in Green Creek.

 Press archives

TRENTON — As it has for blueberries, the state Department of Agriculture will hand out free tomatoes Thursday at three Jersey Shore boardwalks. 

Members of the department's marketing staff will be in Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights beginning at 1 p.m., staying on the boards while supplies last.

They deployed a similar campaign earlier this month, handing out blueberries along the three towns' boards.

The grape tomato stations will be at the end of East Schellenger Avenue, near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood; on New York Avenue, near Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum in Atlantic City, and along the Boardwalk in Seaside Heights, the department said in a news release.

New Jersey is a top-10 producer of tomatoes in the U.S. In 2020, when farmers harvested 80 million pounds of tomatoes from 3,100 acres, the state held a production value of $48 million, the department said, citing data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“These grape tomatoes can be eaten as a tasty nutritious snack or taken home to use in a wide range of recipes and dishes," Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said. "We encourage everyone to seek out all the varieties of famous Jersey Fresh tomatoes throughout the growing season.”

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

