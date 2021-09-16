Jersey City police officer admits attempting to assault girls in Atlantic City

A Jersey City police officer has pleaded guilty to traveling to Atlantic City to sexually assault two underage girls, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Thursday.
Stephen T. Wilson, 34, of Bayonne, Hudson County, has been charged with one count of attempted aggravated sexual assault.
Wilson was arrested Feb. 26 after he went to Atlantic City to meet up with adults who offered him access to girls, ages 10 and 8, to sexually assault for $200, Bruck said in a statement.
When Wilson was arrested, he had condoms and more than $500 in cash in his possession, authorities said.
Under the plea agreement, the state will recommend that Wilson be sentenced to eight years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21.
