JERSEY CITY — Mayor Steven Fulop filed paperwork Tuesday to open his campaign committee for the 2025 gubernatorial election.

Democrat Fulop, who was first elected mayor of Jersey City in 2013, has been expected to run for governor. He had announced in January he would not run for re-election as mayor.

Fulop and state Sen. Steve Sweeney were candidates for governor in 2016, but dropped out after it became clear that then-newcomer Phil Murphy had the support of most county committees — in part because Murphy had offered them significant financial backing.

During his campaign, Fulop visited Atlantic City and took a tour with Mayor Marty Small, whom he swore into office in 2019 following the resignation of Mayor Frank Gilliam.

Gilliam resigned after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $86,000 from a youth basketball team he co-founded.

Murphy was elected in 2016 and re-elected governor in 2020.

Fulop served in the U.S. Marine Corps earlier in his life, having enlisted shortly after the 9/11 attacks, according to his campaign.

“From my time serving as a U.S. Marine to leading Jersey City as Mayor, my career has always been guided by a strong desire to take on difficult challenges and find solutions that help improve peoples’ lives, and now I’m running for Governor to bring those same values to Trenton,” Fulop said in a press release announcing his candidacy.

“I’m launching my campaign now because I believe that New Jersey can become an even better place for all of us, and I will be sharing my vision over the coming months for how we will make it happen," Fulop said.

For more information on Fulop, visit stevenfulop.com/ and watch his campaign announcement on YouTube.