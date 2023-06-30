MARGATE — People will have two chances to reminisce and have a "Last Dance" in honor of the late Jerry Blavat this weekend at Memories, said the Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday.

The news comes from "The Geator with the Heater's" estate executors A.J. Mattia and David Raezer.

The executors said Memories will be open two times this weekend, with about 10 DJs that worked with Blavat.

Friends and family who purchased tickets, which are now sold out, will have the opportunity to enjoy the club at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The public will be able to have "A Last Dance" at Memories 3 p.m. Monday, the day that would have been Blavat's 83rd birthday.

Afterwards, the city will be installing a sidewalk plaque in honor of Blavat at the corner of North Madison and Amherst avenues at 5 p.m.

The iconic nightclub opened in 1972 and shut its doors in 2019 after providing lots of dancing, laughs and good times to those who attended the shore town nightclub for almost five decades.

After Blavat died January 20 at the age of 82, his partner Keely Stahl posted on her Facebook page that Memories was up for sale.

Although there have been many proposals to buy the night club, Stahl said they would focus on the ones that plan on keeping the site as Memories.