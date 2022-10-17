"Jeopardy" regular-season break begins with Ocean City's Cris Pannullo coming off 11th straight win

The "Jeopardy" champion from Cape May County is making a run at history, but viewers will have to wait until next month to see what fate has in store.

Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, won his 11th consecutive match on an episode of “Jeopardy!” that aired Friday, pushing his total winnings to more than $350,000. Before the match began, host Ken Jennings said Pannullo held the record for the 15th longest win streak of all time, adding that the statistics are “proving what a strong player our current champion really is.”

More proof was put on display Friday. Pannullo again amassed an insurmountable lead early in the match that only grew as the game continued. He finished the Double Jeopardy round with a $35,200 score to give him leads of $30,000 and $33,000 over the second and third-place contestants, respectively. For the ninth time in 11 appearances, Pannullo clinched the match before the Final Jeopardy round began. As has been the case in other episodes, Pannullo’s established firm control of the board and capitalized on Daily Double questions.

His challengers Friday were Marianne Dos Santos, an intermediate French and religion teacher from Ottaw, and Rhianan Thomas, a hospitality worker from Downey, California. Neither could get a step in against the champion, who stormed to a $3,200 lead before either could answer a question. At the first commercial break, Pannullo, at $8,600, had a $7,000 lead over Dos Santos, while Thomas had yet to register a point.

During the Double Jeopardy round, Pannullo ran the “Avant-Garde Art” category and found both Daily Doubles on two consecutive turns. The first Daily Double asked for the island country where three-quarters of the population is Sinhalese (the answer: Sri Lanka). The second asked for the holiday whose date was standardized using a lunar calendar in 664 (the answer: Easter). Pannullo got both questions correct, adding $4,800 to his score.

The champion impressed during the first round. Pannullo ran a category about poker — appropriate, as he had used to play the game professionally.

“You went 5 for 5,” Jennings said. “I think we call that a straight.”

He did get the Final Jeopardy question wrong, answering “Alexandre Dumas” to a question asking for a 19th century author whose tomb features a man rising up from under the earth. Before Jennings read out the answer, a grimacing Pannullo realized the right response was Jules Vern, author of proto science-fiction works such as the 1864 novel “Journey to the Center of the Earth.”

Pannullo lost $12,221 on the question. His wagers often feature the number 221, as it signifies his girlfriend’s birthday. The champion finished with a score of $22,979 for the match and has an 11-day total of $356,702.

Pannullo has entered the pantheon of "Jeopardy" super champions. Statistics found on thejeopardyfan.com, an unofficial fan website, indicate that Pannullo’s 11 wins tie him with two other champions for the 13th longest streak of all time. His total winnings amount to the 11th largest regular-season sum of all time. (Jennings holds the top spot in both categories.)

Pannullo’s success comes on the heels of a surge of new super champions. Four of the 10 longest win streaks have been recorded in either 2021 or 2022. If Pannullo wins 13 games, that number would grow to five.

In light of his historic success, Pannullo reflected on his history with the game show.

“I remember watching basically since I was very small, like 3, 4 years old, watching with my mom and my grandparents,” Pannullo said. “You sort of grow into 'Jeopardy.'”

Viewers will have to wait to see how Pannullo fares in his 11th title defense. Regular-season play is entering a hiatus to make room for the show’s annual tournaments. Over the next two weeks, the show’s first Second-Chance Jeopardy Tournament will air. Runners-up from the last season will have an opportunity to win a spot in the 2022 Tournament of Champions. That championship tournament is set to air starting Oct. 31.

Jennings said that regular-season play would resume sometime in the next month. Pannullo already has a guaranteed spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.