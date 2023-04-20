MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township officials have tapped police Capt. Jennifer DeLanzo as the next chief of police.

Longtime Chief Christopher Leusner is set to leave the department May 31 after a 26-year career.

DeLanzo began with the department as a patrol officer after graduating from the Cape May County Police Academy in 2000. She will be the first woman to serve as chief in Middle Township.

According to township officials, Leusner will work with DeLanzo in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition when she starts the new job June 1.

“I want to congratulate Capt. Jennifer DeLanzo on being chosen to serve the residents of Middle Township as the next chief of police,” Leusner said in a statement Thursday. “Capt. DeLanzo is a skilled police executive who has played a critical role in the success of the Middle Township Police Department. She understands the importance of engaging our residents and partners in the community to provide the very best police services. I have full confidence Jen will be an outstanding chief of police and the type of leader our officers, civilian staff and the residents of Middle Township deserve.”

Leusner announced his plans to retire this year. In March, Mayor Tim Donohue changed his plans to run for a fifth term on the three-member Township Committee, instead supporting Leusner’s decision to run for office as a Republican.

No Democrats filed to run for the seat by the March deadline for a spot on the ballot.

A statement announcing the appointment cited DeLanzo’s background in community policing.

“I believe that a clear vision, emphasis on teamwork and gratitude are essential qualities of a successful Chief of Police. I am focused on the larger picture of creating a safer community for everyone,” DeLanzo stated in her resume.

DeLanzo served as an instructor of anti-drug education programs and has experience as a hostage negotiator and firearms instructor. In 2016, she was promoted to sergeant and, while serving in the position, graduated from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Program. DeLanzo was promoted to lieutenant in 2020 and became a captain in 2022.

DeLanzo spearheaded several community programs, such as organizing the Rachel’s Challenge presentation for Middle Township Middle School and Middle Township High School. The presentation focused on reducing bullying and creating a school environment where everyone is accepted. She also initiated a collaborative approach with community group CURE (Christians United for Recovery) to accelerate access to treatment for people with addiction.

“As director of Public Safety, I’m proud to announce the promotion of Captain Jennifer DeLanzo to the position of chief of police,” Donohue said Thursday. “Throughout her distinguished career, Capt. DeLanzo has demonstrated the leadership skills, work ethic, courage, compassion, and integrity that personify the values of the Middle Township Police Department. As Chief Leusner retires, we move forward with full faith and confidence that the department will proudly remain one of the best in our state.”

DeLanzo will lead a department with 53 sworn full-time officers, along with civilian staff and Class II officers. The township encompasses 72 square miles with more than 20,000 residents, with diverse communities that include densely developed commercial sections, woods and farmland, as well as the county seat.