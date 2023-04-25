ATLANTIC CITY — The elderly and disabled residents at the Atlantic City Housing Authority’s Jeffries Tower worked hard all their lives before moving into the public housing complex and knew they wouldn’t retire into opulence.

But they never thought they’d have to spend their golden years combating mice, roaches, water leaks and health-challenging mold.

Pearlina Glass, 77, has lived at Jeffries Tower for 20 years. During her career, she worked in nursing and as a security guard, she said, and had to retire in her late 50s due to severe arthritis.

“The radiators are all busted up,” Glass said of the heating system in her unit and others. “The coils all burn out.”

“It’s been getting worse for about 10 years,” Glass said. “There is hardly any maintenance.”

She is one of many residents who have documented problems in their apartments at the request of resident Annie “Bashema” Newton, 75, a retired home health aide and OB/GYN assistant who has lived in Jeffries Tower for 26 years.

Newton collected the complaints and sent them in January via certified mail to federal Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Mayor Marty Small Sr., the city Health Department and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

HUD oversees the Housing Authority, not the city.

Last week the authority announced it was hiring former Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matthew Doherty as its new leader, replacing interim part-time Executive Director John Clarke.

Small met with Fudge last month during a trip to Washington and got a commitment from her to visit Atlantic City soon and see the problems with the Housing Authority buildings for herself.

No one from the Housing Authority has responded to emailed questions about the residents’ complaints.

“Tired of roaches, mice, filthy floors, backed up trash, fire alarm going off almost every day and at 2, 3, 4 o’clock in the morning,” Glass wrote on her form sent to HUD. “Trash in front of the building, we have to pay to use the community room, and exit doors boarded up. No maintenance.”

The Atlantic City Housing Authority has been in the news lately for major problems at one of its eight complexes, Stanley Holmes Village, where a lack of maintenance led to problems with heat and hot water, pest infestations, mold intrusions, broken appliances and more.

For a time it was put on a restricted spending status by HUD over concerns about its management.

Residents of Jeffries Tower say their complaints also are serious and in need of attention.

A few weeks ago, hallway doors were replaced because of safety and the need to use them in emergencies, said resident and retired nurse Terris Etim, 68.

“They also moved people off of the second and third floors where there was bad mold,” Etim said.

HUD representatives were in town at the time doing a review of the authority’s operations, which included looking at conditions in properties.

Etim described her battle with leaks, mold and pest infestations in a recent story in The Press of Atlantic City. She is sure they are aggravating her breathing problems.

The Housing Authority has since offered her a new apartment on another floor, she said. But she is being told she must move quickly, and is still trying to get the authority to pay to clean her furniture before moving it, so she doesn’t bring the mold with her.

For most people, however, the problems continue to go unaddressed.

“Leaking from ceiling ... roach infestation, watch them come through the ducts and under the door,” said Cheryl Hebron, 68, a retired social worker in her form sent to HUD. She has lived at Jeffries Tower for three years.

Hebron also has had packages stolen from the mailroom, and said management told her there are no security cameras to help identify the culprit.

And while some say their individual apartments are livable, they say the way the building is run doesn’t allow them easy access to communal rooms and outside amenities.

“The first year I was here it was nice. We had grills out back. ... They let us barbecue. Now we can’t,” said Darlene Travis, 64, who has lived there four years.

“The new manager says they are a fire hazard. We can’t do nothing anymore,” Travis said. “We live here, pay our rent. Why should we have to pay for a community room?” she asked of a policy requiring residents to pay to use the special room.

“We used to get senior boxes (of food), but the office stopped it,” Glass said. “Someone said it was because they didn’t want to have to break the boxes down.”

For a long time, residents chipped in to clean up the lawn outside the building and common areas.

“Not once did we get a ‘thank you’ for cleaning,” Glass said. “Our halls have not been cleaned for two years. They just wax over the dirt. They painted our doors prison orange, and the paint just peels off.”

When a pipe burst in her apartment, Glass said, the Housing Authority didn’t replace any of the damaged items.

“My rug was saturated. They just said, ‘Don’t you have rental insurance?’” Glass said.

She didn’t.

“Our building should be remodeled like Carver Hall and Schoolhouse Apartments,” said Marie Moore, 79, of privately owned complexes for low-income residents with Section 8 vouchers. “Our bathrooms are like in the 1960s.”

“My tub’s peeling, water is dripping, I have leaks,” said Travis. “My screen door doesn’t fit the door, so I can’t open my patio door when it’s warm because I don’t have a decent screen. I asked them to fix it, they say they don’t have supplies yet.”

She’s been there four years, and it was broken from day one, she said. After a while, she gave up.

“They want you to fix it yourself,” Travis said.

GALLERY: Jeffries Tower residents say they're plagued with problems