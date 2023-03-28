ATLANTIC CITY — After working for almost 50 years, Terris Etim retired early for health reasons and began living in the Atlantic City Housing Authority's Charles P. Jeffries Tower.

Her 5th floor apartment in the low-income senior citizen and disabled building faces the Absecon Inlet, giving her a beautiful view — as long as she only looks outside, not at her wall and ceiling.

Both have black mold from water intrusion over the last two years, which said she cannot get the authority to prevent from happening.

Her furniture near the exterior window and wall is covered by tarps to protect it from regular water seepage.

"It comes through the ceiling," Etim, 67, said. "I was told the sedimentation of water in the pipes causes leaks on this side."

Maintenance people have told her the water is not coming from the apartment above her, she said, but from pipes in the walls and ceiling.

She has also been told the outside wall is not properly insulated and water is getting in there as well.

In her kitchen, she cannot store anything under her sink, because she must spray for mold and roaches daily, and she gets water intrusion there, too.

"I'm literally living in my bedroom," said Etim, a retired nurse. There is black mold on the ceiling and part of a wall there, but not water seepage like in the living room.

She has complained to management for two years, she said, and while maintenance people have visited they have not fixed the problems.

Her hall light comes on and goes off on its own, and a maintenance man looked at it and said she needs an electrician. The authority has never sent one, she said.

A February 2022 Structural Due Diligence Report by O&S Associates Engineers and Architects, provided by the housing authority after an OPRA request, concluded that "Jeffries Tower was observed to be in overall good condition with localized areas of deterioration observed in various structural building components."

However, there was no destructive testing done and none of the covered structural members could be visually inspected, the report said. It was based on limited visual observations of accessible areas and drawings of building plans.

O&S recommended that further investigation be done to determine the cause of overhead moisture infiltration in stair towers; to monitor existing cracks in the precast stairs and adjoining slab and precast wall panels; and to monitor the brick masonry and precast concrete facade for further deterioration.

At its Thursday meeting, Housing Authority Board members were told by staff that new public safety and health problems are being found regularly at the authority's eight city properties, but details would be discussed in executive session rather than shared with the public on advice of counsel.

There is scaffolding up around Inlet Towers because of falling brick from its exterior, and repairs will start soon, he said.

Problems at its oldest complex, 420-unit Stanley Holmes Village, have dominated the discussion until now. Residents there lived without heat and hot water for much of November and December before aged boilers were fixed. Now the boilers are working but there was a new heat and hot water outage last week due to burst pipes.

"It seems to be an emergency of the hour. I was going to say of the day, now it's happening by the hour — most recently in the last 45 minutes," Purchasing Agent Jerry Volpe said during the meeting.

Etim said she worked hard all her life, and never thought she'd end up living someplace that would threaten her health. She is convinced the moisture, mold and chemicals she must use are damaging her lungs.

"Unfortunately I'm living on Social Security," Etim said. "Because I do not have money in the bank I am here. And this is what I'm living in."

Etim said she has not lost heat or hot water, but the electric heat is inefficient and she must pay her electric bill herself.

"I have received a bill for $600 for one month," she said. "In winter if I don't keep it on 80-plus it's freezing in here."

Clarke did not answer a request for information Monday on the authority's policies regarding such large electric bills.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the housing authority, says on its website that when apartments are individually metered the tenants pay their own utility bills but are charged less in rent to make up for that expense.

The public so far has not been able to get complete information on what problems are known to the housing authority and what is being done to address them.

"Further information will be provided when there is no longer a need for confidentiality," the authority's board attorney Rick DeLucry said at Thursday's meeting.