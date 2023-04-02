VENTNOR — Standing next to a 30-square-foot sand drawing of a humpback whale and her calf, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and other speakers made a call to "save the whales" Sunday afternoon.

Van Drew, R-2nd, and state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, headlined a half-dozen speakers who once again opposed proposals for wind turbines off the coast of New Jersey and other Eastern states, claiming the sonar testing has led to a rise in marine mammal deaths over the past four months. They spoke to about 500 people on the beach at Suffolk Avenue.

Since December, at least 20 whales, mostly humpbacks, have washed up along New Jersey and New York beaches.

"Those whales — and I don't mean to sound corny — were a divine blessing from God to wake us the hell up and say we've got to do something. This is the real thing. We are really in trouble with this and we've got to fight," Van Drew said.

Some believe sonar testing by offshore wind energy companies surveying the ocean floor in preparation for wind farms miles off the coast is the cause for the spike in whale deaths and marine mammal strandings.

But representatives from state and federal agencies, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, have said there is no evidence that the recent strandings and offshore wind activities are connected.

Polistina said he simply wants to know what is happening and begged researchers to pause sonar testing so experts can see whether the stoppage in work has an impact in stopping whale deaths.

"This has been, in my 51 years in Atlantic County, one of the most frightening things we have ever experienced here," Polistina said.

Other speakers included Ventnor Mayor Lance Landgraf; Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic; and marine biologist Trisha Devoe.

Some even sang the message. Johnny Higbee and the Blue Street Band performed their new song, "Save the Whales," before and after the speakers. The song had many people clapping and raising their hands in the air, singing along to its catchy chorus.

Shavaun Gliksman, of Branchburg, Somerset County, was there with her sister-in-law, Rachael Gliksman, of Absecon. She has been attending rallies with Protect Our Coast NJ throughout the state, including the one Van Drew spoke at in Wildwood last month.

"The support is definitely getting stronger," Shavaun Gliksman said. "A lot of people still don't know about it, but I feel like that's kind of by design because a lot of the rules that were passed, the eminent domain type of things. Towns like Ocean City, even though they're against it, Gov. (Phil) Murphy put an executive order out saying, 'We sold this land, you can't say you want out of it.'"

Edward Baxter, of Point Pleasant Beach, believes the sonar testing is the cause of these deaths.

"I'm witnessing firsthand," said Baxter, who has been a commercial fisherman for over 25 years. "The governor has the statistics with the actual work they're doing and what the impact is, and they're not addressing it. ... Look at what you're doing and what the documents say and pay attention to it. Stop issuing permits to kill endangered species."

Some believe there is a more natural cause to these deaths, such as human-caused climate change, global warming and a change in the ecosystem.

Ed Blaine, 65, a commercial fisherman for over 50 years, believes sonar isn't the cause and instead blamed the more mild fall and winter this year, leading to a change in feeding habits.

Last month, eight dolphins were found beached near 52nd Street in Sea Isle City. Two died on the beach, and the other six were euthanized by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Blaine said he believed the dolphins were feeding close to the shore during high tide and couldn't get past the sandbar when the tide lowered.

He also said an uptick in whale sightings while he fished in the ocean the past several months was evident.

Blaine did echo the sentiments of those in attendance that the offshore wind program should not happen, citing the potential hazards if the windmills were to break down or leak oil into the ocean. He doesn't want them in the way of his fishing, but he added there are billions of dollars at stake for the state and this plan is going to happen anyway.

"It's coming, but don't sit here with this propaganda and this (expletive) trying to get yourself a step up in the next reelection," said Blaine, of Somers Point.

GALLERY: Save the Whales rally on Ventnor beach