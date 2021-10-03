Jeeps invade Ocean City Boardwalk

The owners of hundreds of Jeeps old and new participated in this year’s fall Jeep Invasion, with Jeeps lined up two deep for blocks along the Ocean City Boardwalk on Sunday.
Large crowds viewed multiple varieties of Jeeps, with an emphasis on Wranglers. Many were decorated in a Halloween theme. View more photos at PressofAC.com.
— Bill Barlow
