Jazz in the Park Juneteenth concert postponed to Sunday

ATLANTIC CITY — The first Jazz in the Park Juneteenth Celebration, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, has been postponed to Sunday, the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation and Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at Brown's Park on Bacharach Boulevard.

The festival was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the date that traditionally marks the end of slavery in the United States. Inclement weather expected Saturday evening caused the postponement, organizers said.

Greg Osby and the Juneteenth Ensemble will perform. Organizers also will use the day to raise awareness of the youth programs offered through the foundation, the original release states.

— John Russo

