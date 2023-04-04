ATLANTIC CITY — Jazmine Sullivan and Jhené Aiko, two popular R&B singers, were added to New Jersey's North to Shore Festival lineup and will perform at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on June 10.

Ebony Riley and Queen Naija are accompanying Sullivan and Aiko. The show starts at 8 p.m., the festival announced on Tuesday.

Tickets for the singers' show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the festival's website.

North to Shore is a new, upcoming arts festival stretching across Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark, showcasing a variety of talent in music, film, comedy, and technology. It was introduced to New Jersey by Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials last month.

Sullivan, who is originally from Philadelphia, is a platinum recording artist known for hits including "Need U Bad" and "Pick Up Your Feelings." She's recorded three albums, her first being released in 2008.

Aiko is a Grammy-nominated artist known for hits including "The Worst." She, too, has released three albums, her latest being 2020's "Chilombo."