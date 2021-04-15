J-1 exchange students coming this summer, but the need for them varies

Every year, Cape May County hosts between 2,500 and 3,000 J-1 visa students from overseas for its Summer Work Travel Program.
The program, through the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, is small but critical for the county as there are never enough local people to fill all seasonal positions, according to Vicki Clark, president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county only saw about 100 of those students because of halts to visa programs. The students who did come stateside had already secured visas before the pandemic hit.
Clark said in summer 2020, most seasonal employers were understaffed, even at reduced capacities.
“A good number of them had as many as 50% of their positions unfilled,” she said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Casino industry, labor and government leaders have embraced a proposal to sc…
But even though the exchange program workforce is coming back, a few hurdles have arisen, which are ever changing, Clark said.
Currently, there is a delay with the students getting their visa appointments.
The student must have a job offer from an employer stateside and then apply for a visa. One of the barriers that was in place, which expired in March, was the proclamation under the Trump administration that blocked a variety of work visas.
“Because of that, there is a huge backlog of visa applications, which require this visa appointment,” Clark said, adding some of the applications in the mix are for permanent immigration.
To make sure J-1 students can come over in time for the summer, a coalition of tourism industries and the state, Clark said, is asking that immigration officials prioritize temporary work visas.
ATLANTIC CITY — Jason Spellman was moved to tears Monday after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,…
But in Atlantic City, some organizations want fewer J-1 students so more jobs are available for residents.
The Casino Association of New Jersey, Unite Here Local 54, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, and city and state government are in favor of job training programs to put those in the area back to work.
But due to the pandemic, some jobs are still hard to come by.
“We only have 70% of the workforce back to work, so there’s not a broad need for (J-1 students) right now,” said Bob McDevitt, president of Local 54. “When the unemployment runs out, I think there’s going to be a very big need for jobs locally.”
A four-week vocational program for local residents began in the fall of 2019 for jobs in housekeeping and environmental services. It was held at the Atlantic City Convention Center and the Sheraton Hotel but was halted when the pandemic started.
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar on Monday with updates on the fe…
“COVID put everything on hold,” McDevitt said. “The industry was shut down in March until July, so there was nothing to train for.”
There has been no movement on the vocational program due to the pandemic, but he hopes to see programs up and running again in early May.
“J-1’s are just a commodity,” he said. “We’re looking to develop that labor stream locally. Local people back to work is good for the community.”
He also said some of the exchange students who come to the city are promised high-tipping jobs and are placed elsewhere and often live in “flop houses” with code enforcement issues. Others get caught up in illegal activity.
But in Cape May County, many businesses depend on them.
WILDWOOD — Big changes are coming to Wildwood, according to Mayor Pete Byron, including swee…
“Even employers who do not hire J-1 students are affected if we don’t have them,” Clark said.
If a large seasonal employer isn’t sufficiently staffed and cuts its operating hours, it reduces foot traffic to other businesses, she said.
Another issue is housing. Because the program is so delayed and shore communities are already into the shoulder season, some exchange students are having trouble finding affordable housing.
“In a typical year, they would have already started coming,” Clark said. “But because of COVID and all these things that are happening with the program, we would expect that students would start to come around Memorial Day. They would cycle in all throughout the season and see us through our fall season.”
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar at 2 p.m. Monday to present updates on the J-1 Visa Summer Work Travel Program. To register, visit capemaycountychamber/events.
Contact CJ Fairfield:
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.