J-1 exchange students coming this summer, but the need for them varies

“COVID put everything on hold,” McDevitt said. “The industry was shut down in March until July, so there was nothing to train for.”

There has been no movement on the vocational program due to the pandemic, but he hopes to see programs up and running again in early May.

“J-1’s are just a commodity,” he said. “We’re looking to develop that labor stream locally. Local people back to work is good for the community.”

He also said some of the exchange students who come to the city are promised high-tipping jobs and are placed elsewhere and often live in “flop houses” with code enforcement issues. Others get caught up in illegal activity.

But in Cape May County, many businesses depend on them.

“Even employers who do not hire J-1 students are affected if we don’t have them,” Clark said.

If a large seasonal employer isn’t sufficiently staffed and cuts its operating hours, it reduces foot traffic to other businesses, she said.

Another issue is housing. Because the program is so delayed and shore communities are already into the shoulder season, some exchange students are having trouble finding affordable housing.