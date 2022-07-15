It's mural season: 48 Blocks holds kickoff party in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation held a kickoff party Friday evening to celebrate the city's growing public arts inventory, much of it driven by its 48 Blocks program.

Each year since 2017, 48 Blocks Atlantic City has celebrated the resort’s culture and diversity by enlisting artists to create public art displays showcasing their vision.

The program also allows the creators to interact with the community as they help beautify the city, said Kate O'Malley, operations director for the Arts Foundation.

Friday's kickoff party was the first of three large-scale events the foundation plans for this summer.

The kickoff party was in partnership with Bourre, which hosted the party and also has two of the 48 Blocks murals painted on its exterior walls. Other partners included the Atlantic City Development Corp., Atlantic Cape Community College, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Little Water Distillery and Hayday Coffee.

"We wanted to celebrate how far the 48 Blocks A.C. program and the arts in A.C. have come since the beginning of the program in 2017, as well as celebrate our community that continues to make the work possible," O'Malley said.

At least 50 people, including creatives and members of the community, attended the 6 p.m. event, which featured live music. The scene was so lively, it caught the attention of neighbors, who came out of their apartment buildings with their families to enjoy the music and festivities from their front doors.

"This is my favorite place to come out to just because of what they do for the city," Jack Cannon, 27, of Galloway Township, said about the "rich culture" of art in Atlantic City. "Bringing art to the city brings culture to the city. Casinos aren't entirely our culture."

Cannon said places in the Orange Loop district like Bourre and Anchor Rock Club are helping to foster a growing arts community.

"As a local who frequents the city, we want to do more than just tourist things," Cannon said.

Gary Lindley, 37, an artist from Ocean City, was creating live abstract art with spray paint and markers at the kickoff party.

"People think Philadelphia or New York City is where you go for art, but I didn't know there were so many good artists here until I started coming to these events," Lindley said.

The event had local artists doing art in the grass, as onlookers enjoyed their creations, food, music and, of course, booze on a nice summer day.

"Our small team worked really hard on creating a party bigger and better than any one we have produced before," said O'Malley. "We cant wait to celebrate the arts and culture of our city with our whole A.C. community."