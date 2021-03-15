It's been dry 14 days in a row, a March record, and that's a problem for wildfires

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of noon Monday, the dew point, a measure of moisture in the air, was -3 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. A dew point that low has never before occurred this late in the year, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. In fact, no dew point below 0 was ever recorded in the airport's history in March in the noon hour, where March records go back to 1944.

The dry air is a continuation of the 14 day dry streak at A.C. International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City. The streak, as of Monday, holds the record for the longest dry streak solely within the month of March. This record is more impressive at the marina, one of the longest consistently reporting sites in the site, data extends back to 1874.

At the airport, this bested the previous March record of 13 set back in 1968. At the marina, the previous record was in 1990.

The 14 day streak does still fall short of dry streak that had a least one day of March included. At the airport, Mar. 16 to Apr. 3, 1986's 19 day streak holds that spot. The marina started the stretch four days later, beginning of Mar. 20, 1986, ending on Apr. 3.