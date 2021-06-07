It's 2021's first heat wave, and it's been a while since it's happened this early

At 12:54 p.m., Atlantic City International Airport soared to 90 degrees, the third day in a row with a high temperature that hot, making it the first official heat wave of the year for the mainland.
While heat waves are a fact of life in a South Jersey summer, having one this early is something that hasn't been done in a while.
The three day stretch, which ran from June 5 to 7, is the earliest heat wave since June 3 to 6, 2010. That summer, there were three heat waves in the month of June, which has only happened twice before in the history of the airport, which dates back to 1943.
Out of the 166 heat waves that have been recorded at the airport, this heat wave is the seventh earliest in history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Regional Climate Centers.
Millville is on pace to break 90 degrees again Monday, giving the city it's first heat wave of the year, too. More impressive than A.C. airport, since records started in 1947, there has been 169 heat waves, this was the sixth earliest.
A hot start to the day kicked off Monday. By 11 a.m. temperatures at the airport, as well as Millville were 89 degrees. Looking at week 22 for the year, where June 7 resides in 2021, heat this early in the day, this early in the year happens 1.06% of the time at the airport and a miniscule 0.44% of the time in Millville.
While this heat wave should end Monday at three days - Tuesday's high temperatures likely fall just short of 90 - heat waves are getting longer. In 1970, the average heat wave was around four days. As of 2018, it was a little over six days, according to ClimateCentral, a non-profit organization based in Princeton, New Jersey? Greenhouse gas emissions due in large part to human activity explains most of the cause. However, increased urbanization and the urban heat island effect does play a role, too.
Heat waves are becoming more common over time, too. In May, NOAA released a ten year update to the climate averages at reporting sites, including Millville and the airport. The average temperatures rose in each month at the airport. Now, the hottest average high temperature is 87 degrees from July 6 to 27 in the new 1991 to 2020 climate period, meaning a heat wave only needs to have high temperatures three degrees above the normal.
New Jersey residents likely used their air conditioners more and their heat less, and spent …
In the previous 1981 to 2010 period, used up until this May, no date had an average high above 86.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny and warmer
Plenty of sun. Hot and a bit humid inland.
Morning sun mixes with afternoon clouds. Big sea breeze relief.
Mostly sunny with an isolated p.m. storm.
A mix of sun and clouds. Sultry, with a p.m. t-storm.
A dry morning, with scattered p.m. storms
Storms, with some dry time.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Along the coast, sea breezes provided natural air conditioning all three days. The highs at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City high temperatures of 82 Saturday and 80 on Sunday. In Lower Township, near the Cape May Canal, highs were 87 and 77 degrees, respectively.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.