It's 2021's first heat wave, and it's been a while since it's happened this early

At 12:54 p.m., Atlantic City International Airport soared to 90 degrees, the third day in a row with a high temperature that hot, making it the first official heat wave of the year for the mainland.

While heat waves are a fact of life in a South Jersey summer, having one this early is something that hasn't been done in a while.

The three day stretch, which ran from June 5 to 7, is the earliest heat wave since June 3 to 6, 2010. That summer, there were three heat waves in the month of June, which has only happened twice before in the history of the airport, which dates back to 1943.

Out of the 166 heat waves that have been recorded at the airport, this heat wave is the seventh earliest in history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Regional Climate Centers.

Millville is on pace to break 90 degrees again Monday, giving the city it's first heat wave of the year, too. More impressive than A.C. airport, since records started in 1947, there has been 169 heat waves, this was the sixth earliest.