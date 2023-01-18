Italian Cultural Foundation seeks nominations for 2023 Spirit of Achievement Award

The Italian Cultural Foundation is asking the community to submit nominations for its 2023 Spirit of Achievement Award.
The award recognizes local individuals who are of Italian heritage and are known for their service to the community. An award presentation will take place at the Italian Cultural Foundation Gala Ball in November.
To be considered, nominees must be known for service that benefits the community and is given without monetary gain; be of Italian heritage; exhibit "strong family values and exceptional moral character"; and the services provided must not be related to their employment or career success.
Submissions must be made in writing. A selection committee will review all applications, with a chairman presiding over the confidential meetings.
To submit a nomination, write to The Italian Cultural Foundation, P.O. Box 841, Vineland, NJ 08362-0841, attention: Nominating Committee. All submissions must be received by Feb. 28.
