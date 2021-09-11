'It was like you were on the moon,' recalls Brigantine man who witnessed towers fall

BRIGANTINE — After the second plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, FBI Special Agent Robert Turkavage, now 66, walked with other supervisors to the site from their office a few blocks away.
“Walking en route I recall seeing a jet engine from an airplane on the pavement a block or two from the site,” said Turkavage, of Brigantine. “That’s how surreal this was.”
Knowing it was terrorism, they set up in an office building across the street from the center.
Turkavage was on the phone giving their new contact number to the home office when he heard someone yell, “Duck down!”
He dove under a desk as the first building came down, covering the entire area in gray residue, he said.
“We went outside after the first building fell,” Turkavage said. “It was like you were on the moon.”
From there they set up in the FBI garage farther uptown, where the bureau would continue its investigation.
His wife, Sarah, also an agent, was driving when the news came in about the attack. Knowing it meant she and her husband would be immersed in the investigation to come, she immediately drove their 3-year-old daughter to grandparents in South Jersey, Turkavage said.
“Agents who worked for me had to go to Fresh Kills landfill (in Staten Island, New York),” Turkavage said, “screening materials for (human) remains.”
Other agents also headed for the site that morning. One of them was Special Agent Leonard W. Hatton, who died helping firefighters evacuate one of the towers, Turkavage remembered.
Hatton was on his way to work when he saw smoke and fire coming from the North Tower of the Trade Center, according to the FBI.
“On his own initiative, he responded directly to the WTC site and, from the roof of the Marriott Hotel, he reported the second airliner strike on the South Tower,” the FBI web page on Hatton says. “Special Agent Hatton was inside the WTC when the buildings collapsed.”
Turkavage remembered Hatton as a meticulous worker.
“I would always see him in the evidence room. You couldn’t find a better agent.”
FBI Director Robert S. Mueller eulogized Hatton, calling him “a special agent, bomb technician, Marine and volunteer firefighter all rolled into one.”
Turkavage holds a heartwarming memory from the days after the attack, when New York’s West Side Highway was closed to all except law enforcement and construction and fire vehicles going to the site.
“All along the route, hundreds or thousands of people were standing waving American flags, shouting USA, clapping, handing out water bottles,” Turkavage said. “I have never seen such unity and appreciation shown by New Yorkers.”
After retirement, Turkavage moved to Brigantine. He ran for Congress in the Democratic primary in 2020, and is now one of four people raising funds for an Atlantic City monument to World War II medic Bernie Friedenberg.
In his early days at the FBI, Turkavage knew John O’Neill, the Atlantic City native and counterterrorism agent who was killed at 49 while evacuating the South Tower after the Sept. 11 attacks. O’Neill had just taken a job as head of security at the World Trade Center when the attack happened.
“I worked with John as a clerk,” Turkavage said of their early time before becoming agents. “John was ... waiting to get into an agent’s class. He used to examine people’s bags and hand them off. I was one of the tour leaders (at FBI headquarters).”
Turkavage said O’Neill was always serious and focused, “even at that young age.”
