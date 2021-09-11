'It was like you were on the moon,' recalls Brigantine man who witnessed towers fall

BRIGANTINE — After the second plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, FBI Special Agent Robert Turkavage, now 66, walked with other supervisors to the site from their office a few blocks away.

“Walking en route I recall seeing a jet engine from an airplane on the pavement a block or two from the site,” said Turkavage, of Brigantine. “That’s how surreal this was.”

Knowing it was terrorism, they set up in an office building across the street from the center.

Turkavage was on the phone giving their new contact number to the home office when he heard someone yell, “Duck down!”

He dove under a desk as the first building came down, covering the entire area in gray residue, he said.

“We went outside after the first building fell,” Turkavage said. “It was like you were on the moon.”

From there they set up in the FBI garage farther uptown, where the bureau would continue its investigation.