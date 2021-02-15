‘It was like a family:’ former Trump Plaza employees say best part of casino was their coworkers

Miroslaw Klimczak immigrated to the United States from Poland in the 1980s and soon landed a job at Trump Plaza. He didn’t know any English, but was hired on the spot.
Coming from Communist Poland at 19 years old, he was amazed by the allure of casino.
“There were all of these movie stars,” said Klimczak, 54, of Absecon. “Trump Plaza was right in the middle of the city. Everything happened there, especially with the convention center being next door. They had all kinds of concerts, boxing ... (Mike) Tyson was there.
“There were blocks and blocks of limos waiting in line to unload very rich people to get to the Plaza,” he added. “The place was so packed every day. It was like I was in the middle of Hollywood. It was the spot. All of these movie stars were constantly coming.”
He remembers once spotting Michael Jackson. Another time he saw a very tall athlete (he doesn’t recall the name) being too tall to fit through the doorway.
He worked in the kitchen, working nights and going to technician school during the day, which he said the casino paid for. He eventually became a supervising lot technician.
Roberta Goldberg, 85, who lives in Boynton Beach, Florida, worked at the Plaza with her husband, Gerald, for 20 years. She remembers her coworkers’ support when her grandson had leukemia.
“The people at Trump Plaza were so wonderful,” she said. “When my grandson came out of the hospital, they bought him a Batman bike. They were so wonderful. Everyone was praying for him, every nationality and every religion.”
She and her husband both worked the grave shift — 4 a.m. to noon — as she said it was the only casino to allow couples to work the same shift. Other casinos did not allow it because they were afraid of collusion, she said.
Even though she didn’t care for the millionaire business owner, she loved working at Trump Plaza because of her coworkers.
“I really did like the job. I’m a people person,” she said. “I loved talking to everybody.”
Gerald died two years ago and at the service, five to 10 people from Trump Plaza showed up.
“I hadn’t seen them in 13 years, and they came to the service and I just thought that was so wonderful,” she said.
In terms of the casino coming down — it's scheduled to be demolished Wednesday morning — she thought it was about time.
“It needs to be replaced,” Goldberg said. “They should have something else, something modern.”
Shellie Mattia, who also worked at Trump Plaza, which ceased operations in 2014, can tell a nice story about Donald Trump and a rotten story. Mattia, 78, lived in Smithville and worked as a dealer and part-time floor person at the Plaza. She now lives in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
The nice story was during a bad snow storm when Donald Trump was traveling to Atlantic City in a limousine and got stuck. A casino employee went out to meet the limo, changed the tire and helped the limo out of the snow.
“The man had no idea who was in the limousine, but Donald Trump lowered his window and asked the man what his name and address was and what bank he used,” Mattia recalled. “The man gave Trump his information and he paid the man’s mortgage off.”
All the years Mattia worked at the casino she met Trump once. She was a floor person that day and was standing near Trump and his then wife, Ivana.
“Ivana was yelling at him and saying, 'Why are you talking to these peons?'" she said. “I saw red when I heard that. I stopped him and her, and I was dressed stunningly that day — high heels, suit, nice pin, and I said to her, ‘Who are you calling peons? Certainly not me.’ I was probably dressed as nice as her.”
She then went on to tell Ivana, “If all of these peons didn’t work for him, you wouldn’t have the money that you have. You should be nicer to people.”
Trump had heard what Mattia said to Ivana, shook Mattia’s hand and simply said, "Good job.”
Charlie Rando, 70, of Northfield, was standing out on the Boardwalk when Donald Trump approached him.
“He said to me, ‘What do you think of this property?’” he said. “Well of course he’s the owner, so I can’t exactly tell him the truth about what I’m thinking so I told him it’s a beautiful property.”
Trump then asked him for a restaurant recommendation for lunch, to which Rando recommended the Italian restaurant on site, Roberto’s Restorante. Trump chose the steakhouse instead.
Rando worked as casino manager, vice president of table games and operations manager at the Plaza.
His favorite part of the job was the employees.
“There was a great group of employees that worked at the property for a long time, some were there 25 years or more,” he said. “It was like a family atmosphere. You could actually enjoy socializing, and the customers were a lot of fun.”
Although he understands the need for the property to be demolished, he feels bad about it.
“I understand things change and things go on, but I spent nine years of my career there, and I have memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.
“Out of all the casinos I worked at, I can honestly say that working at Trump Plaza was some of my most memorable times in this industry,” he added. “When I see former employees, I think of the fun times that we had and how enjoyable it was. It was like a family.”
Klimczak echoed Rando's sentiment. He, too, keeps in touch with former coworkers.
“They say they wish they could go back somewhere and have fun again,” he said. “I have excellent memories of that place, and I miss the people.”
