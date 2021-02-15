‘It was like a family:’ former Trump Plaza employees say best part of casino was their coworkers

“The people at Trump Plaza were so wonderful,” she said. “When my grandson came out of the hospital, they bought him a Batman bike. They were so wonderful. Everyone was praying for him, every nationality and every religion.”

She and her husband both worked the grave shift — 4 a.m. to noon — as she said it was the only casino to allow couples to work the same shift. Other casinos did not allow it because they were afraid of collusion, she said.

Even though she didn’t care for the millionaire business owner, she loved working at Trump Plaza because of her coworkers.

“I really did like the job. I’m a people person,” she said. “I loved talking to everybody.”

Gerald died two years ago and at the service, five to 10 people from Trump Plaza showed up.

“I hadn’t seen them in 13 years, and they came to the service and I just thought that was so wonderful,” she said.

In terms of the casino coming down — it's scheduled to be demolished Wednesday morning — she thought it was about time.

“It needs to be replaced,” Goldberg said. “They should have something else, something modern.”