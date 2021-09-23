It was a perfectly nice summer at the Jersey Shore. So why did people spend so much time complaining?

"We can't control flies. They would say, I can't shop in here, the bugs are attacking me. I have fans. I have bug spray. I can't walk behind you with a fan."

Last year, Hellein noted, people seemed just thankful to be anywhere that felt like a vacation. This year, expectations were higher.

And people were spending more time at shore homes, encountering mystifying shore phenomena like land breezes and sea breezes and their effect on flies, not to mention ocean temperatures and, not for nothing, general mood. (A land breeze, from the west or bay side, means flies, cold ocean and irritation; a sea breeze means tranquility, ocean warmth and no flies.)

It was a lesson that never seemed to stick.

"Beside the dreaded bugs is there somewhere that I can search whether it will be a land breeze or sea breeze?" wrote one woman May 27 in the Margate City Community Group. "I always forget the trick with the flags."

Some people did try to explain it to her (again). If the flag is blowing toward the beach, that's a land breeze (stay home). If the flag is blowing away from the beach, that's a sea breeze (rejoice). Others mocked. But the issue was raised again and again, as it did seem to be a bad summer for flies.