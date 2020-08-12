ATLANTIC CITY — Tracey Allen, 67, of Pleasantville, was using a metal detector on Albany Avenue beach on Sunday. He uses his metal detector on the beach almost every day.
“I usually am in the water (with the metal detector), but it was high tide,” he said. “You find stuff better at low tide.”
He was wearing rubber surfing booties and did eventually go into the water up to his knees, but there was a lot of seagrass so he only went in for a few minutes.
When he got home he took off the booties, hosed off his legs with a garden hose and noticed redness on his legs.
“I thought, ‘Wow I got really sunburn,’” he said.
After the shower, the redness started to sting.
“I have been stung by jellyfish before, and it definitely feels like a jelly fish sting,” he said.
He suspected, after reading local news reports, the rash was from sea lice.
According to the Sierra Club of New Jersey, an environmental organization, sea lice, or the larvae of stinging jellyfish, were found near beaches in Ocean City, Avalon and Stone Harbor.
There were also reports of sea lice on Long Beach Island.
While it's not atypical for stinging jellyfish to show up along the New Jersey coast near the end of summer when the water is warmer, it's a little early in the season. The stinging jellyfish larvae were likely pushed to New Jersey from Florida by Tropical Storm Isaias last week.
The sea lice can cause itching, burning and rashes on skin. Severe cases require medical attention, according to the Sierra Club.
Mark Jamieson, Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief, said there were no cases of reported sea lice in the water on Tuesday, but believes “we had some dirty water” where different sea life and “little things” come through after the storm.
“We get that every so often,” he said. “We didn’t have any issues from it in the last day, just a little more seaweed than usual.”
The water temperatures have been higher than normal so far this year as well. The average water temperature for the Atlantic Ocean in South Jersey in mid-July is in the high 60s. This year, the water temperature was just over 75 degrees for the same period, according to Jim Eberwine, a retired meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
But even with warmer water temperatures, Jamieson said sea life for this time of year has been pretty normal.
“We’ve obviously had a few storms in July and early August, so that’s an early season for that, but we’re pretty standard for sea life,” said Jamieson. “You’re going to encounter a lot of things in the Atlantic Ocean, especially in a mid-Atlantic state.”
After using some all-natural spray, Allen said the rash had already gone down.
"But it stings like a jellyfish stings," he said.
