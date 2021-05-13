‘It’s beneficial to everybody’: Preserving horseshoe crab population critical along Delaware Bay

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Access to the Delaware Bay beaches is prohibited from May 7 through June 7 to allow nature to take its course.

Shore birds, specifically the red knot, will stop along the bay and feast on horseshoe crab eggs on the sand.

Late last week, the American Littoral Society, the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey put up signs and roped off beach access points to allow for this to happen without any human interruption.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the bird flies more than 9,300 miles from the southernmost tip of South America to the Canadian Arctic each spring, making red knots one of the longest-distance migratory birds. After breeding, they reverse the trip each fall and fly back to South America.

The Delaware Bay is the red knot’s only stop during that trip, according to Quinn Whitesall, habitat restoration coordinator for the American Littoral Society. The society promotes the study and conservation of marine life and their habitats. The organization has five divisions along the East Coast, with one stationed along the Delaware Bay.

When the red knot stops along the bay, it needs to eat enough horseshoe crab eggs to triple its weight before continuing its trip, Whitesall said.