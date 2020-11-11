‘It made a whole new man of me:’ After 27 years in the Navy, 99-year-old vet said he’d do it all over again

Jack McGowan remembers the D-Day invasion like it was yesterday.
“I was on the destroyer USS O’Brien and we were in the English Channel,” he said. “The English Channel was loaded with ships. I thought I would never see so many ships in one group. Destroyers, battleships ... you name it, they were there. We were off of the French coast and we lucked out because (Germany’s) air power had been decimated pretty good. We only had a few planes come over.”
During the invasion, on June 6, 1944, he was a gun captain and operated a 20-millimeter gun aboard his ship. A sister ship next to his was hit and sunk right alongside of him, he recalled.
“We were about 300 yards off the beach (of Normandy). I was on duty for 40 hours straight,” he said. “I kept seeing LSTs go by with all the soldiers on them (and thought), ‘Wow.’”
LST, or landing ship, tank, were landing boats that went directly onto the shore with no docks or piers.
“We saw these guys go by, and we’d wave to them,” he said. “And I thought, years later, how many of those guys made it. They took a terrible toll.”
McGowan, a Bridgeton native who will turn 100 years old on Dec. 4, never planned to join the United States Navy. His two buddies wanted to join, so he followed them to Camden to take the physical.
“Both of them flunked their physical, but I went through,” he said. “I really enjoyed the Navy after I got into it. I really did.”
During his six years at sea, from 1939 to 1945, he served on a battleship, a destroyer and a tanker. He crossed the Atlantic Ocean 18 times, making 122 stops around the world at more than 55 ports. He logged all of his travels in a small black journal with the amount of miles it took to get to that port and total miles traveled since he first set sail. In all, he sailed 142,424 miles around the world.
He also kept a diary of his travels, detailing what he saw, heard and felt during his time at war. But he doesn’t need to refer to them when recalling his time in the Navy. With his mind as sharp as a tack, he can recall experiences as if they just happened, like when his ship was hit off the coast of Cherbourg, France, or when he visited Nagasaki, Japan, two weeks after the atomic bomb was dropped.
“We pulled into Nagasaki, tied up to the pier and there was a warehouse there. It looked good,” he said. “We walked through the warehouse and got to the other side ... devastation. There wasn’t anything.”
While looking at the destruction, he remembered seeing a few natives whom he described as looking shell-shocked.
“They looked at us and we looked at them, never a word we said,” he said. “I would never forget it as long as I live. The devastation in Nagasaki ... it was gone completely.
“To me, it was the most revealing horrors of war,” he added.
After the Navy, he bought and operated a corner grocery store in Bridgeton for three years before joining the United States Navy Reserve for 21 years as an instructor. He also worked for the United States Postal Service for the same amount of time.
He was married for 65 years before his wife, Helen, died in 2008. He still wears his wedding band today. He helped build the house he lives in and has two kids, four grandkids and his 10th great-grandchild will be born in December.
“If the good Lord said, ‘Jack, what would you say if I said you can live your life over again.’ I would say, ‘Give it to me!’” he said.
And throughout his 27 years in the Navy, every day was a “great victory.”
“I think for any young man or woman, it’s a great career to follow,” he said. “The greatest thing I learned was that I never thought, when I first went up for enlistment, that I would love my country like I do. I’d die for it. It was a great lesson in integrity. It made a whole new man of me.”
