‘It made a whole new man of me:’ After 27 years in the Navy, 99-year-old vet said he’d do it all over again

“Both of them flunked their physical, but I went through,” he said. “I really enjoyed the Navy after I got into it. I really did.”

During his six years at sea, from 1939 to 1945, he served on a battleship, a destroyer and a tanker. He crossed the Atlantic Ocean 18 times, making 122 stops around the world at more than 55 ports. He logged all of his travels in a small black journal with the amount of miles it took to get to that port and total miles traveled since he first set sail. In all, he sailed 142,424 miles around the world.

He also kept a diary of his travels, detailing what he saw, heard and felt during his time at war. But he doesn’t need to refer to them when recalling his time in the Navy. With his mind as sharp as a tack, he can recall experiences as if they just happened, like when his ship was hit off the coast of Cherbourg, France, or when he visited Nagasaki, Japan, two weeks after the atomic bomb was dropped.

“We pulled into Nagasaki, tied up to the pier and there was a warehouse there. It looked good,” he said. “We walked through the warehouse and got to the other side ... devastation. There wasn’t anything.”

While looking at the destruction, he remembered seeing a few natives whom he described as looking shell-shocked.