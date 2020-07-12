VENTNOR — Kids dug into the wet sand searching for sand crabs, while a few others went over to Joe, the ice cream man, to get a sweet treat to cool down.
A woman sat in her chair by the water reading a book. A small group of teenagers spread its towels out and checked its phones.
It looked like any other day at the beach. It was as if COVID-19 didn’t exist.
In a new normal, almost everything is different. For the foreseeable future, at least in New Jersey, masks are required indoors — and for the most part, outside — indoor dining is prohibited, temperature checks are required to enter a casino or hair salon, people have to social distance at all times, and handshakes and hugs are virtually a thing of the past.
The virus changed everything, except for a day at the beach.
Christine Sagnis was walking along the water’s edge with her friends Thursday, enjoying a perfect beach day. The 52-year-old veterinary technician from Ventnor loves everything about the beach, from the sand to the sun.
“I’m an essential worker, so I’ve worked straight through this, with the masks and the gloves and everything, so it’s nice to come down here and get a break from it all,” she said. “It feels like the only place you can be normal.”
But she’s still being safe by sitting 6 feet away from her friends.
“There’s really nothing else you can do,” she said of going to the beach. “Some things have opened up, like the (boardwalk) rides. ... But you’re still in crowds. Here, you can really set your own boundaries.”
And sitting away from others on the beach is unofficial beach etiquette. Don’t sit on top of each other. There’s a whole beach to spread out.
Ventnor lifeguard, Jerry Roche, 23, said people are trying their best to keep their distance.
“It is the beach, so we have space to spread out,” he said. “It hasn’t been too much overlapping of people, which is nice. This is really one of the only places, especially to take kids or hang out with your family, that is nice and open, so you’re not really concerned about being in close quarters.”
Social distancing is almost universal when it to comes to the beach, said Patrick Rosenello, mayor of North Wildwood. That, combined with the healing elements, it’s believed the beach is a perfect place to escape every other aspect of our daily lives that the virus has touched.
“People have been, for eons, going to the beach for relaxation and health reasons,” Rosenello said. “Being at the beach and in the salty air is a healthy environment. ... a return to natural medicine. Going to the beach is both mental and physical medicine.”
Brigantine, which has some of the widest beaches in South Jersey — aside from perhaps Wildwood — has implemented even more measures to help beachgoers practice social distancing.
Vince Sera, deputy mayor for the beach town, said the city has come up with “stretch beaches,” which allow swimmers to spread out throughout a three-block span.
Typically, beachgoers only are permitted to swim in front of lifeguard stands.
With stretch beaches, lifeguard stands are set up every two blocks and swimming is allowed between those stands to better disperse crowds.
After doing some of his own research on COVID-19, Patrick Youmans found that the beach is one of the best and safest places to be.
The 36-year-old from Nixa, Missouri, came to the Jersey Shore with his wife for a little beach getaway.
“It’s peaceful,” Youmans said. “There’s something about staring at water all day that makes it relaxing.”
In her trips to the beach, Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman, noticed more people seated back farther away from the shoreline, giving more space for people to practice social distancing.
“Being outside in the open air I think is needed now more than ever,” she said.
Holtzman, Sera and Rosenello all agree that the beach is a great escape from COVID-19.
“The biggest thing people really need is a sense to return to normalcy,” Sera said. “The beach is where you go with your family and friends. It helps people get back to normal life.”
“Going to the beach really hasn’t changed that much,” Rosenello added. “It is one of the only normal things left in the new normal.”
Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that masks are now required outside if social distancing can’t be done, but Holtzman believes she won’t see more people on the beach in masks.
People would rather just not go to the beach than have to wear a mask, she said. “That’s my personal opinion.”
And even though she has seen some people wearing masks on the beach, she said the majority of people who aren’t wearing masks feel comfortable enough because they’re sitting at least 6 feet away from others.
“The beach equals happy, and that’s why people are always going to go to the beach,” Holtzman said. “Now more than ever people need somewhere to go to be happy.”
The beach isn’t a necessity, like a grocery store, she said. The beach is a place where people want to go to relax and have peace of mind.
“Going to the food store, even though you have a mask on, you keep your hands clean and stay away from people, you’re still indoors,” she said. “You know you’re at a risk, you just are. But that’s a necessity and you have to do it.
“What are you touching on the beach that everyone else has touched?” she asked. “The ocean?”
