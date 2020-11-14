'It could be devastating': South Jersey health officials urge flu vaccinations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Manish Trivedi has heard all sorts of excuses as to why some people have decided not to get a flu shot this year — going to the doctor’s office might be risky during a pandemic, social distancing negates the need for it, the flu is mild this year, the vaccine is not effective or they’re healthy so they don’t need to worry.
“The biggest concerns that we have in health care is the misconceptions that are kind of polluting everywhere,” said Trivedi, who works in the Division of Infectious Diseases at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. “And so, people end up not really having all the information that they need to make a really good, educated decision on their health.”
Health officials continue to urge South Jersey residents to get their flu shot as it gets closer to peak season. Although it’s an annual fight for health care providers, getting vaccinated is even more important due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they said, as the effects of falling ill with both viruses can be devastating. And, with social distancing and other restrictions still in place, officials have changed some of their tactics to reach more people — from offering walk-up vaccinations to drive-thru clinics.
A recent Press of Atlantic City poll of readers found that 58.8% of those who responded already got their flu shot, 7.4% plan to get one, 5.9% said they aren’t getting one this year and 27.9% said they never do.
“Getting the flu shot in general — it is a familiar foe to us,” Trivedi said. “Meaning, we’ve had the flu every year. It’s a seasonal thing. We know what it can do. ... People get very sick, they get hospitalized and it does claim a lot of lives.”
Roughly 50,000 to 60,000 people die each year from the flu and flu complications across the United States, he said. Many of those deaths could be prevented with an adequate flu shot. And, since March, more than 243,000 fatalities have been attributed to the coronavirus across the country, while cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
David Totton, an ambulatory care pharmacist with Shore Physicians Group, said the group has given out 1,000 doses of the vaccine between two clinics last month, with 4,000 doses given out so far at primary care offices.
Similarly, 1,000 people were vaccinated at two October mass-vaccination clinics through AtlantiCare.
“We want to remove any barrier to care and getting the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Kimberly Mazur, medical director of AtlantiCare’s Federally Qualified Health Center. “If that means bringing the flu vaccine to you, that’s what we’re going do.”
The center serves Atlantic City’s uninsured, underserved populations, Mazur said. Officials set up vaccination stations outside the AtlantiCare HealthPlex and in the lobby of Jeffries Tower to make it as easy as possible for residents to get vaccinated.
“We did encounter some people that said it was the first year they were getting it,” Mazur said. “I think some of that may be motivated from the COVID-19 pandemic ... but there is always the patient who gets it every year and has seen how beneficial it is, living through multiple flu seasons and not getting sick.”
Totton said it was the first year the group tried a drive-thru clinic, adding it worked very well.
Like Trivedi, Totton has heard a variety of excuses from residents about why they decided not to get a flu shot, calling some “just straight-up conspiracy theories.” In some cases, he found himself simply dispelling rumors that wearing a mask and social distancing is enough.
“We are lucky that both viruses are spread in similar fashions,” Totton said. “But this is by no means a reason to become complacent. All of these methods are just tools in our tool box. Flu vaccination is the most effective tool we have in our tool box. Just simply staying distanced and wearing a mask is not enough.”
Health officials are worried, too, that hospital systems could get overwhelmed by flu cases amid the pandemic.
“Our fear is that when really the season ramps up and it starts to peak that those patients that kind of had that misconception or refused to proceed with the flu shot will end up getting both,” Trivedi said. “And, thus far, we don’t know what the effects of getting both viruses are going to be, but I can certainly imagine that because they attack similar parts of the body, it could be devastating.”
The message from health officials is clear — don’t wait to get the flu shot; get it now.
“This is the perfect time, right now, to get it if you haven’t already,” Totton said. “Right now, we’re seeing very low cases of the flu. In general, it does take around two weeks to build up the immunity after you get the flu shot. So it’s important to get it as soon as possible.”
