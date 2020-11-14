'It could be devastating': South Jersey health officials urge flu vaccinations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective Pfizer Inc. said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on ear…

“We did encounter some people that said it was the first year they were getting it,” Mazur said. “I think some of that may be motivated from the COVID-19 pandemic ... but there is always the patient who gets it every year and has seen how beneficial it is, living through multiple flu seasons and not getting sick.”

Totton said it was the first year the group tried a drive-thru clinic, adding it worked very well.

Like Trivedi, Totton has heard a variety of excuses from residents about why they decided not to get a flu shot, calling some “just straight-up conspiracy theories.” In some cases, he found himself simply dispelling rumors that wearing a mask and social distancing is enough.

“We are lucky that both viruses are spread in similar fashions,” Totton said. “But this is by no means a reason to become complacent. All of these methods are just tools in our tool box. Flu vaccination is the most effective tool we have in our tool box. Just simply staying distanced and wearing a mask is not enough.”

Health officials are worried, too, that hospital systems could get overwhelmed by flu cases amid the pandemic.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week.…