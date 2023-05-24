WILDWOOD — Cape May County has no cannabis dispensary, although it seems inevitable that one will open eventually.

When it does, it will not open in Wildwood, which like many beach towns has opted out of allowing cannabis sales in the community, and out of the chance to charge an additional local tax on weed sales.

Which has led to some surprise and confusion with the opening of Kannavis Botanicals on New Jersey Avenue, with images of a familiar spiky leaf on the sign and “Licensed” marked under the name.

The business is licensed by the state to sell hemp and hemp-derived products, not cannabis, a distinction that has more to do with legal definitions than with plant biology. Both are from the buds of the same plant, but hemp, by definition, has less than 0.3% of THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets you high.

Many cannabis dispensary strains boast THC concentrations of more than 20%.

But that distinction gets blurrier still with the assurance from Dill Nelson, who owns Kannavis with her husband, Ken, that if you smoke their hemp, you will feel it. As Ken Nelson explains it, the process of burning the hemp flowers changes the nature of other cannabinoids in the plant.

“Once you light it, it changes,” he said.

“Then it’s game on,” added Dill Nelson.

The New York Avenue shop is their third location in Wildwood. The first opened on the Boardwalk in 2020, a tough time for any new business, and there is also a location on Pacific Avenue. The other locations remain open, and the New Jersey Avenue site opened April 20, often described as a “weed holiday” for its connection to 420, which has become cannabis culture slang for consumption.

This shop is in a former bank, with a drive-through in operation. The hemp and hemp products are dispensed from the old teller stations, while lighted boards show the available strains and their relative potency, much like one of the cannabis dispensaries.

The buds available for purchase at the shop are indistinguishable, by sight or smell, from the cannabis sold at a licensed dispensary, or for that matter from weed bought on the still-thriving underground market.

Presumably, a lab test could find a difference, or an experienced smoker. Ken Nelson has compared the difference between hemp and dispensary cannabis as similar to the difference between beer and whiskey, with one offering a much stronger impact.

“It’s an option for somebody who does not have the $60 or $70 to spend on an eighth at a dispensary,” he said. An eighth of an ounce is close to 3.5 grams, which is a standard measurement of sale at licensed dispensaries. Kannavis offers 5 grams of a hemp flower called Sour Haze for $20, or $5 for a single gram, which would be enough to roll about three cigarettes.

The store also offers gummies and other edibles, as well as a barbecue sauce. Several of the products in the store included the label “Contains THC.”

The store has raised concerns in Wildwood, enough so that the municipal government issued a news release this year stating that they were selling hemp, not marijuana.

“These stores are not selling anything with THC in it,” part of the release states. The products could be legally sold in a vitamin store, for instance.

The Wildwood Board of Commissioners had an appearance from the Kannavis store on the agenda for its Wednesday meeting, with a request for the owners to explain their business plan.

The name of the business, which Nelson described as Greek for hemp, and the mention of a license on the sign created confusion, said Mayor Pete Byron. The city wanted to let the public know it did not issue any licenses.

“Honestly, as long as it’s not illegal, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Byron said.

Nelson said his business does have a license, from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture. That means he gets an annual inspection, he said, and has to comply with other regulations that do not impact other Boardwalk stores or vape shops that offer hemp-derived products like CBD and Delta 8.

No one from the Department of Agriculture responded to requests for an interview for this story. A spokesperson for the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, the agency that issues licenses to the now-legal cannabis dispensaries, said the CRC does not regulate hemp-derived products, and directed questions to the Department of Agriculture.

As many have pointed out, hemp has been used for clothing, food and in manufacturing for thousands of years. It’s the same species of plant as marijuana, and for decades, that kept hemp products off American shelves.

In 2001, early in President George W. Bush’s administration, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration cracked down on hemp in foods, from cereals to granola bars to protein powders, even though the seeds that were used did not contain enough THC to possibly have an effect.

A federal court later rejected that effort, and in 2018, a federal farm bill made clear that hemp with under 0.3% THC was as legal as apples or any other agricultural product.

That cleared the way for products containing CBD, another part of the plant, to be sold across the country so long as it was derived from hemp. Proponents say CBD has anti-inflammatory properties and other benefits.

But the DEA says THC Delta 8 and its cousin THC Delta 9 are not hemp, but instead are schedule 1 drugs, just like marijuana. The DEA has proposed changes to federal drug laws that would take Delta 8 off the shelf, and 14 states have issued an outright ban.

The potential for a legislative change that could upend his business keeps Nelson worried, he said. He added he is phasing out Delta 8 products, instead using more products that use the entire hemp flower.

Delta 8 appears in nature, but only in very small quantities. It is concentrated from hemp plants to reach effective levels.

Scott Rudder, with the industry group the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, described hemp as a useful and beneficial plant, but he expressed concerns about the sale of products containing Delta 8 and other potential intoxicants, insisting it is not just because they are taking sales from association members.

Most of the products being sold are not tested, and consumers may have little information about what they are buying. In some instances, someone may think it is similar to CBD, which may or may not have a mild, calming influence like a cup of chamomile tea, and instead find themselves feeling intoxicated behind the wheel.

“When you see these products being sold at gas stations and at convenience stores, there’s a good chance that most of those products have not gone through a testing process,” he said.

In many instances, he said, there appears to be little care to ensure only those over 21 are buying the products, he added.

At a recent open house at the new Wildwood location, a local classic rock station blasted Tom Petty in the parking lot while staff offered samples of hot sauce, presumably infused hot sauce. Nelson said he remains scrupulous about checking IDs and will not sell anything to someone under 21.