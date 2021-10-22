Is the fall foliage 'banner year' still possible? Here's the updated forecast

In South Jersey, residents say you do not have to go far to see the eye-popping colors on the trees. The roads around the region bring enough joy to some.

“I’m a big fan of the tree-covered roads, like Estell Manor Road that runs between Route 49 and Cape May County. Hesstown Road (in Estell Manor) as well,” said Jessica Webster, of Estell Manor.

Paul D’Amico, 57, of Ventnor, agrees with Webster that the roads are the best places to see the fall foliage in South Jersey.

“The drive up County Road 559 from Somers Point to Mays Landing. ... It’s just a beautiful road, and with the fall foliage is even nicer. I also enjoy riding up the (Atlantic City) Expressway, believe it or not,” D’Amico said.

But, that Sunday drive through the colorful trees that hug the roads will likely be delayed a week or two.

The pathway to the radiant yellow, orange and red leaves begins when the first, tiny green leaves sprout from the trees in the spring. Robinson and foresters say it is a three-step process to achieve the perfect fall foliage and 2021 is well on its way of hitting those three targets perfectly.

