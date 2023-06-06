OCEAN CITY — As Mayor Jay Gillian rolled out new rules aimed at curbing crowds of unruly teens in the resort, he said multiple times he would not seek to cast blame, not against the state, or the police, or the parents or even the teens themselves.

Instead, he said, he just wants the problems addressed.

He said his town is nonpartisan, and that the city administration gets along with everyone.

“We need help up in Trenton,” Gillian said. “The governor’s a good guy. The attorney general’s a good guy. But at the end of the day, you’re only as good as the information given.”

He hoped a news conference held Thursday on the Boardwalk would help build support for changes to state laws that city officials say contributed to the problems, especially those governing underage possession of alcohol.

Police Chief Jay Prettyman said the state has essentially legalized underage drinking as part of the laws put into effect legalizing cannabis. For instance, police can only issue warnings to those under 18 found with alcohol or weed. They cannot search a juvenile based on suspicion of possession of alcohol.

Tyler Jones, Gov. Phil Murphy’s deputy press secretary, said Friday the governor would work with towns to address the issues.

“Our office understands that large-scale youth gatherings have raised public safety concerns over the past few years,” Tyler said. “In order to ensure that the safe enjoyment of the Jersey Shore is available to every family and resident, this administration will continue to work with the local elected officials and law enforcement officials of our shore towns to address this issue fairly and responsibly.”

Ocean City police chief: Change in juvenile alcohol laws source of teen problems OCEAN CITY — It’s still light at 8 p.m. this time of year, but the public will be required t…

Alcohol and weed are for adults only, Jones said.

On Friday, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, called on the state Legislature to amend the criminal justice bills, citing “lawlessness by drunk and rowdy teenagers.” He namechecked Ocean City in the release.

Testa did not say Gov. Phil Murphy was a good guy, or shy away from placing blame.

“The Murphy administration’s continued inaction in helping shore towns respond to pop-up parties is disturbing,” Testa said. “I fully support Ocean City’s efforts, but there aren’t many small towns that can maintain public safety and effectively protect their communities when thousands of rowdy people suddenly show up with little or no warning. New Jerseyans are tired of the governor kicking the can down the road. It’s time for the Legislature to act like the co-equal branch of government that it is and pass sweeping new public safety reforms to protect our shore communities.”

Testa said he has sponsored a number of criminal justice reform bills, including one that would remove the potential of criminal liability for a police officer investigating underage possession of alcohol or marijuana unless civil rights are violated.

Many shore town politicians and police have said that provision of a juvenile justice reform package approved as New Jersey set the legislative framework for a legal cannabis industry went too far, describing it as handcuffing police in their handling of juveniles.

Other bills proposed by Testa allow towns to establish alcohol- and cannabis-free areas and urge the governor and attorney general to help towns respond to mass gatherings, such as a pop-up car rally in Wildwood last year that had deadly results.

State officials say law enforcement officers are not prohibited from interacting with juveniles engaged in delinquent activity, including those who are publicly intoxicated or smoking where prohibited.

Ocean City Council sets emergency meeting to address rowdy teens OCEAN CITY — After a Memorial Day weekend marred by vandalism, assaults, a confiscated firea…

But Prettyman said Thursday that police can only issue warnings for those underage, and since they cannot search a juvenile, if the teen puts, say, the beer in a backpack, police cannot confiscate it.

Several sources, including local officials, described the crowds of teens on the beach, Boardwalk and elsewhere in town as out of control. There were close to 1,000 police interactions with teens over Memorial Day weekend, according to city reports, and several juveniles were treated after drinking themselves unconscious.

“The lawlessness that I saw play out in our shore towns over Memorial Day weekend was shocking. Large crowds and pop-up parties continue to cause damage to local communities, and it will only get worse as summer approaches,” Testa said. “Underage drinking, vandalism and drug use were all on display with very little consequences to those in attendance. Residents and tourists fear for their safety, and business owners will suffer the consequences unless the Legislature and the governor step up and address this issue head on.”

Local support for changes

It is unclear how far a Republican senator will get with his proposals in a Democratic statehouse. No one from the office of Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Middlesex, Somerset, Union, responded to a request for comment.

No one was available for an interview from the office of Attorney General Matthew Platkin either.

Ami Kachalia, a campaign strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, said the change in state law came based on what happened in other states after the legalization of cannabis, where she said arrests of teenagers, especially Black and Latino youth, increased after adults were allowed to possess the drug.

“Youth, particularly youth of color, became a target,” Kachalia said Monday. “We wanted to make sure there wasn’t unintended consequences in the increase of criminalization of young people.”

Memorial Day weekend signals strong summer ahead for shore businesses Jersey Shore businesses anticipate a productive, profitable summer based on what they saw ov…

The intent of the state law was to avoid increasing the harm done to juveniles, she said, adding there are more effective ways of addressing the risks of alcohol and cannabis consumption among young people than criminalization.

Multiple shore town officials have argued that the reforms went too far, leading to other unintended consequences in their communities.

Ocean City spokesperson Doug Bergen said things were quiet last weekend, but the real test will arrive in the coming weeks.

Last week, the city introduced several new regulations in response to the problems, including earlier curfews and a ban on bringing backpacks and other bags to the Boardwalk after 8 p.m. through Sept. 15. People are now kept off the beach starting at 8 p.m., and the Boardwalk bathrooms close at 10, under Gillian’s order. A final City Council vote on moving the curfew for juveniles from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the ban on bags are set to take place before Father’s Day weekend, expected to be the next exceptionally busy weekend.

There are some exceptions. For instance, teens heading home from work or from church or community activities after curfew will not be in trouble, and there are exceptions to the bag ban for medical devices and other equipment.

Juveniles would get at least two warnings for violations before being taken to the police station, where a parent or guardian would have to collect them. The teen would not get a summons, but the parents could get a fine.

It seemed that residents were in support of the changes. Bergen said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Nine residents, tourists and business owners who spoke with The Press on Sunday all voiced approval for the new rules.

Connie Brown, of Richmond, Virginia, was visiting her brother in the city with 23 family members, including 13 grandchildren. She said she appreciated the work of the city to empower the police to rein in what she considers unruly behavior.

Jersey Shore towns prepare to keep order in summer Nearly all Jersey Shore visitors and residents enjoy the summer and wouldn’t think of doing …

“We are glad that they’re going against New Jersey, (because) New Jersey’s really making the rules,” Brown said. “So if the mayor has to do it, good for him.”

Jamie Longo, who has a summer house in the city and lives in Passaic County, said the 8 p.m. beach closure and bag ban could prove cumbersome for families looking to watch the sunset on the beach. But overall, Longo said she was supportive of new rules to limit disruption, which she attributed to state law, saying it could discourage families from visiting.

“Eight o’ clock is a prime time to be out to be taking pictures of your family and taking a nice walk on the beach, that’s what makes Ocean City Ocean City,” Longo said. “But on the other hand ... it’s a real problem. I’ve seen people on Facebook asking, ‘Should I bring my family this summer?’”

There was some sympathy for the rules among the younger crowd.

“It’s pretty reasonable,” said Bronc Cossaboon, 18, of Port Norris in Commercial Township.

“I feel safer with my kids coming here,” said his mother, Darlin Klawitter, of the new rules.

Businesses on the Boardwalk said the new rules were overdue.

Eli Romy, owner of Shirt World, said he had thefts over Memorial Day weekend. Rowdy crowds of young people come in large groups, leaving him overwhelmed.

Citing juvenile problems, Lower Township plans to start enforcing curfew LOWER TOWNSHIP — Nothing good happens after midnight, at least according to Police Chief Kev…

So significant were his losses, Romy said, that he was forced to close early on nights over Memorial Day weekend.

“It was getting out of control,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing to clean up the town because if you let things get out of control, then they’re never going to get better. It’s only going to get worse and worse.”

Denise Callahan, of Ocean Treasure and Ocean Paradise, said she was hopeful the new bag ban at 8 p.m. could make shoplifting harder to conceal.

Bill Westerman, of George’s Candies, George’s Beach, George’s Ice Cream and George’s Surfside Grille, said he had experienced about a fourfold increase in shoplifting over the past several years, which he attributed to new state laws.

“Now it’s time to crack down on it because it’s getting out of hand,” Westerman said. “Some of the kids need protection from themselves.”

‘Enough is enough’

City officials described the steps it took last week as necessary for public safety.

“After what we witnessed last weekend, enough is enough,” Gillian said in his weekly message to residents Friday. “The behavior of many of these young people poses a serious threat not only to their own health and safety but to the future of Ocean City as ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort.’”

He said no other issue has sparked as strong a response in his 13 years as mayor.

“This is not a reaction to one weekend. It’s become clear over the past two summers that these crowds will only grow larger and unrulier unless something changes,” Gillian said.

“So I am asking everybody who loves Ocean City to join together to help turn the tide. Young people and their parents should know that the party is over,” he continued. “Everybody else in the community can help by respecting the new laws and policies that we have implemented: leaving the beach by 8 p.m., not carrying a backpack on the Boardwalk after 8 p.m. and having juveniles off the streets by 11 p.m.”

“The sooner we can get things under control, the sooner we can get back to normal,” Gillian said.

Staff Writer Chris Doyle contributed to this report.