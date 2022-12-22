Is a bidding process needed to pick a Bader Field developer? State won't say.

ATLANTIC CITY — The state won't answer a simple question: Is it legally necessary for the city to hold a competitive bidding process to decide who will develop the 142-acre, city-owned waterfront property at Bader Field?

"Respectfully, we decline comment," Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa Ryan said in an email response Wednesday to the question.

Two competing proposals have been publicized for the largest undeveloped parcel in the city, surrounded by water on three sides.

A series of false starts for developing the site has long frustrated city officials.

DEEM Enterprises wants to build a $2.7 billion luxury car-centric development at the historic airport site, with 2,000 units of housing, a retail promenade, a 2.44-mile auto course for residents to drive their expensive cars and other auto-themed attractions.

And Bart Blatstein of Tower Investments and owner of the Showboat hotel recently announced a competing $3 billion plan to build 10,000 rental housing units on the site, retail and office space and canals to maximize that waterfront feeling.

"We are trying to find out the answer to your question as well," said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, on Thursday. "We believe an RFP (request for proposals) process is important. ... We aren't taking sides about which proposal is better, we just know Bader Field is so critical to the future of Atlantic City, it has to be the best fit for the destination."

The chamber sent a letter to Small on Dec. 13, officially requesting an RFP process be started.

Both proposals are "incredibly ambitious and spectacular," Chait said, "but at the same time there should be some type of process."

Mayor Marty Small Sr., who along with City Council wants to move forward with the DEEM plan, also refused to answer the question about a public bidding process at a council meeting Wednesday night.

DEEM's project has been extensively vetted by the city and various state agencies, Small said, for about two years.

"Someone comes in at the bottom of the ninth inning and says, 'Hey, look at me!'" Small said. "That's not good."

Blatstein never approached Small or council about his plans, but instead held a news conference in November.

Council pulled a resolution to move forward with the DEEM proposal at Small's request Wednesday night, citing concerns from the DCA. The state agency controls decisions in the city under the 2016 state takeover law.

"Last week we finally reached the point where everyone was satisfied. The state attorney general said the document was OK for the city to sign," Small said.

Then Wednesday morning, Small said, Jaqueline Suarez, DCA's head of Local Government Services, told him there were some last-minute changes needed in the memorandum of agreement.

"It is not over," Small said. "We will continue to work with the state to lead that conversation. I would encourage the developer not to give up either."

Neither Small nor Dan Gallagher, a partner in DEEM, could say what the proposed changes involve. A spokesperson for the DCA declined to comment Wednesday.

Small said he hopes the memorandum of agreement will be on the agenda for the first regular meeting in January.

"It will be a legacy to everyone up here ... to finally develop Bader Field," Small said.

He also obliquely referenced the bidding process.

"The city has put Bader Field out to bid a couple of times," Small said. But the process never worked.

In 2016, the city put Bader Field up for auction with a minimum bid of $155 million. The city received two bids for the land, one for $50 million, but ultimately rejected the offers. A year later, the city authorized a request for proposals on the site and received four unsuccessful concepts.

"So Bader Field has sat dormant as the city's special events site," Small said.

The DEEM plan would double the ratable base of the city, Small estimated.

"We have never in this city’s history ever had this type of oversight and review of a project," said Council President George Tibbitt. "Never has anyone come out with the kind of money this developer has."

Gallagher, the local representative of the DEEM project, was the attorney for Penn National Gaming in 2008 when it offered the city $800 million to buy Bader Field and build several casinos there. After other casino operators threatened to pull out of the city if gaming was developed for the site, the plan died.

Other plans to build a single casino on a 23-acre parcel of the property were scrapped because of the 2008 financial collapse.

