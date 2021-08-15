Investors in Atlantic City's Orange Loop emphasize building community

ATLANTIC CITY — Although Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah of Authentic City Partners are transforming the Orange Loop by eliminating blight with new businesses and housing, they don't view themselves as real estate developers.
"We are developers of community, of neighborhoods," Sanchez said recently.
Their newest project, a set of apartments on top of the Leadership Yoga Studio at 161 S. Tennessee Ave., is the embodiment of their community-oriented mindset.
The Leadership Building will include 10 rental apartments ranging in price from $900 to $1,100 monthly.
The units all have one bedroom, one bathroom and a full kitchen. Sanchez and Shah's vision for the apartments were city-style, high-quality living spaces.
"The apartments all have granite countertops, new flooring, basically all of the amenities that you would have living in big-city apartments, our goal was to build city-like apartments," Sanchez said. "And we’re in a very reasonable range for folks. That's the standard that we wanted to set for our company. We could charge more, but we wanted to make sure it was affordable for people who are already here or want to move in to be apart of what's going on."
Matt Doherty, executive director of the CRDA, said the city could benefit from having more people like Sanchez and Shah investing into the community.
“What Evan and Zenith are doing in the Orange Loop of Atlantic City is truly transformative," Doherty said. "Their type of development is organic and proven successful in places like Asbury Park and they have successfully taken on this challenge without any government subsidies. Atlantic City needs more developers like Evan and Zenith.”
Shah said the location of the Leadership Building and its apartments, expected to be completed in September, is also a big plus.
"You're right next to the beach and Boardwalk. On top of that, you have bars, restaurants and coffee shops nearby," Shah said. "It's a really great spot, I think."
Instead of building more apartments, Sanchez and Shah opted to create a community room where tenants can do things such as relax, watch TV or use it as a work space.
"It's something that isn’t typically done, it’s cutting into profit so to speak," Shah said. "But we want that community element to be a part of our signature."
The element of community building is present in other projects from Sanchez and Shah such as HayDay, which is Atlantic City's only independent coffee shop on New York Avenue. In 2020, Authentic City Partners finished renovating eight apartments above the coffee shop.
Sanchez and Shah also see the venture as a potential solution to the city's issue with rooming houses.
"This is an opportunity to provide quality housing to people who are living in rooming houses and for people who want to move to Atlantic City," Sanchez said. "In a rooming house, you're living in a bedroom with no kitchen or bathroom and you’re paying $600 a month. It's crazy."
Addressing rooming houses in the resort has been a priority of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for years.
After a $1.2 million rooming house conversion program developed in 2020 had few takers, the CRDA began purchasing vacant properties to demolish or rehabilitate.
Councilman Jesse Kurtz, whose had a hand in tackling the city's rooming house issue, said Sanchez and Shah's developments speaks to the importance of enforcing strict code enforcement.
"I think the reality of what they're attempting confirms the merit of what we embarked on from a regulatory side of things," Kurtz said. "It's proof that if we get more aggressive with the law and discourage the rooming houses, the market will respond with better quality housing options."
Sanchez said the development in the Orange Loop consists of two elements.
"The first is addition, bringing new businesses in, new housing. The second is subtraction, removing challenges from the board," Sanchez said. "Rooming houses are one of the biggest (challenges.) If you allow for some of those problems to just move you can unleash crazy potential."
The Orange Loop — named after the color of St. James Place, New York Avenue and Tennessee Avenue on a traditional Monopoly gameboard — has become one of Atlantic City’s go-to destinations.
Nearly four years ago, the area was deemed an economic dead zone until the Leadership Studio opened as the first new venture on Tennessee Avenue. This served as a catalyst for businesses like the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and Rhythm and Spirits to open on the street.
Recently, Asbury Park-based developer Pat Fasano, who owns the New Orleans-themed pub Bourré, unveiled six development projects in the 200 block of New York Avenue.
Sanchez and Shah have additional projects in the works on both Tennessee and New York Avenue.
On the lot next door to the Leadership Building, the two plan to build a mixed-use facility with short-term rentals and a surf shop.
Sanchez and Shah have also designed a bistro and boutique hotel that will be built at 151 S. New York Ave.
"We're going to have a bar and restaurant on the first and second floor, a hotel on the third, fourth and fifth, then a rooftop bar," Sanchez said. "This is perfect for this property because you can see the ocean from the roof. In the future, people can go up there and watch the air show, things like that."
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.