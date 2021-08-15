Investors in Atlantic City's Orange Loop emphasize building community

“What Evan and Zenith are doing in the Orange Loop of Atlantic City is truly transformative," Doherty said. "Their type of development is organic and proven successful in places like Asbury Park and they have successfully taken on this challenge without any government subsidies. Atlantic City needs more developers like Evan and Zenith.”

Shah said the location of the Leadership Building and its apartments, expected to be completed in September, is also a big plus.

"You're right next to the beach and Boardwalk. On top of that, you have bars, restaurants and coffee shops nearby," Shah said. "It's a really great spot, I think."

Instead of building more apartments, Sanchez and Shah opted to create a community room where tenants can do things such as relax, watch TV or use it as a work space.

"It's something that isn’t typically done, it’s cutting into profit so to speak," Shah said. "But we want that community element to be a part of our signature."

The element of community building is present in other projects from Sanchez and Shah such as HayDay, which is Atlantic City's only independent coffee shop on New York Avenue. In 2020, Authentic City Partners finished renovating eight apartments above the coffee shop.

