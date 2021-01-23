Investigation ongoing into fatal pedestrian crash that killed Jill Collette in Atlantic City

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
ATLANTIC CITY — No new details are available in the investigation of a crash that left a 66-year-old city woman dead after being hit by a car this month, police said Saturday.
On Jan. 13, officers responded to Tennessee and Atlantic avenues for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and found Jill Collette suffering from serious injuries, police said. She was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Officer Tyler Daily found Collette was walking across Atlantic Avenue in the crosswalk when the signal for the opposite flow of traffic turned green, police said.
Daniel Sitarski, 69, of Brigantine, was heading west on Atlantic and struck Collette, police said. Sitarski immediately stopped and remained on scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
“There is nothing new to release,” Lt. Kevin Fair said in an email. “In all fatal crashes, blood or urine is taken and sent to the NJSP lab for analysis. This process takes a long period of time to return. There will only be an update if someone is charged.”
Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 609-347-5744 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
