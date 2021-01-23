 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigation ongoing into fatal pedestrian crash that killed Jill Collette in Atlantic City
0 comments
top story

Investigation ongoing into fatal pedestrian crash that killed Jill Collette in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — No new details are available in the investigation of a crash that left a 66-year-old city woman dead after being hit by a car this month, police said Saturday.

On Jan. 13, officers responded to Tennessee and Atlantic avenues for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and found Jill Collette suffering from serious injuries, police said. She was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Officer Tyler Daily found Collette was walking across Atlantic Avenue in the crosswalk when the signal for the opposite flow of traffic turned green, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Sitarski, 69, of Brigantine, was heading west on Atlantic and struck Collette, police said. Sitarski immediately stopped and remained on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“There is nothing new to release,” Lt. Kevin Fair said in an email. “In all fatal crashes, blood or urine is taken and sent to the NJSP lab for analysis. This process takes a long period of time to return. There will only be an update if someone is charged.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 609-347-5744 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News