CAPE MAY — Police have linked a car abandoned on a city beach to an investigation into the death of an 11-year-old boy in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Ruth Whitehead-Dirienzo was found in Wildwood Crest on Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Disttrict Attorney Kevin Steele and Scott Fida, the police chief of Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Her black Toyota Highlander had been found on the Cape May beach, partially submerged, authorities said.

According to Pennsylvania law enforcement officials, the investigation began Tuesday after a report from Daniel Whitehead that he found his son dead in the bedroom of Whitehead-Dirienzo at a home on Privet Road, where he had spent the night.

The cause of death has not been determined, pending an autopsy. Police say no charges have been filed.

A joint investigation into the boy’s death was launched by Montgomery County detectives and Horsham Police.

The father told police that when he awoke this morning, he noticed the master bedroom door was locked and his wife’s black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage.

While police were still in the family home, Cape May police found the wife’s SUV partially submerged in the ocean just off Beach Avenue in Cape May.

A short time later, Whitehead-Dirienzo was found alive by Wildwood Crest Police, according to Montgomery County officials.

The vehicle was discovered in the water at The Cove beach early Tuesday morning, according to city manager Michael Voll. Authorities believe the car entered the water around 3:30 a.m., he said. There is vehicle access at that beach.

The car was empty when it was discovered.

It was unclear on Tuesday afternoon whether or not anyone affiliated with the vehicle entered the water.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.