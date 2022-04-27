Investigation continues into COVID-19 outbreaks at New Jersey veterans homes

Three separate investigations are looking for answers regarding COVID-19 outbreaks in New Jersey veterans homes.

Brig. Gen. Lisa Hou, commissioner and adjunct general of the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, spoke before the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

While answering questions, Hou said there were three separate, ongoing investigations into the department’s handling of COVID-19 outbreaks in the state’s three Veterans Memorial Homes in the first few months of the pandemic in 2020. While she could not recall an exact date, she said investigators began looking into the situation over a year ago.

The three homes, located in the Menlo Park section of Edison Township, Middlesex County; Paramus, Bergen County; and Vineland, have collectively seen more than 200 of their residents die over the course of the pandemic.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the state Commission of Investigation are each conducting one of the investigations. The U.S. Department of Justice is conducting the third.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, asked Hou about the status of the investigations. He attributed the deaths to “gross negligence and incompetence” on the part of veterans home administrators and asked that people be held to account.

“To put it simply, we deserve to know how this disaster occurred and why certain decisions were made and who made them,” Testa said. “Accordingly we must ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable, for our nation’s heroes should have never been placed in harm’s way needlessly.”

Gov. Phil Murphy in January deployed the National Guard to nursing homes as they experienced COVID-19 surges and staffing shortages driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. About 150 Guard troops were expected to bolster staffing at more than a dozen facilities in the state, including the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. In September, the governor signed a law requiring the veterans homes to hire resident advocates to communicate residents' complaints.

The Murphy administration also agreed in December to a $53 million settlement with the families of 119 residents at the Paramus and Menlo Park veterans homes over COVID-19 deaths.

Hou said the department has fully complied with the investigations and produced all the materials investigators have requested. She added she did not know when the investigations would close.

The Justice Department did send out interim recommendations, which Hou said her department subsequently addressed.

Testa, citing actions taken by Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, said Murphy should commission another, independent authority to investigate what happened at the veterans homes.

Hou responded that the three investigations already ongoing would hopefully uncover all the information of interest to state legislators.

Sen. Paul Sarlo, chair of the Senate Budget Committee, said it was important to make sure the state’s veterans homes were prepared for future outbreaks of COVID-19 and other diseases. While he noted some hospitals and nursing homes also struggled to contain coronavirus outbreaks, he said the state needed to mount a “collaborative effort” to make sure what happened in the state veterans homes “never happens again.”

“I don’t want you to think we’re here to criticize, but at the same time, we have to answer to constituents as well, and we have to be responsive to our constituents,” said Sarlo, D-Bergen, Passaic.

Earlier in the hearing, Hou drew attention to innovations her department was making to keep track of risks and infection and to implement a new electronic medical record system.

She also cited the department’s vaccination program, which has fully inoculated 96% of veterans home residents against COVID-19 and has seen 91% of residents receive a booster shot. Ninety-nine percent of veterans home staff and contractors are fully vaccinated, and the remaining 1% was granted exemptions, putting the homes in compliance with relevant government vaccine policies for health care workers.

Hou said the veterans homes had a strong COVID-19 testing regimen, something she said was necessitated by the threat that new variants of the coronavirus could emerge.

“We’re still in the fight to keep our COVID-19 infections at zero and ensure continuous improvement,” Hou said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

