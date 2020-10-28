Introducing...A better way to reach us with your news tips and story ideas

The Press of Atlantic City is introducing a faster, simpler way for you to send us a news tip or story idea.

The News Tip feature it can be found on our website’s navigation menu.

Just click on that link from your computer, laptop or mobile device, and a few easy steps later, you’ll be able to share your story or breaking news tip directly with our editors.

You’ll need to fill out a few quick sections, like phone number and email address. We’re not going to publish that information, but we'll need it to contact you to verify the information.

While we can’t promise every idea will be reported on, this new feature will help ensure we’re hearing and see all your suggestions and accounts.

This option is for important local news events, whether breaking news, or an emerging community issue. It is NOT for press releases, advertisements, or guest submissions. It also isn’t a substitute for contacting our journalists directly. You can always do that by calling our news desk at (609)-272-7231, or contacting any of our journalists (contact information appears at the bottom over every story).