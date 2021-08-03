Intoxicated operation charges filed after boat runs aground in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A Lindenwold man faces charges of boating while intoxicated after grounding a boat on the beach near Morningside Road.
There were no injuries.
Ocean City Police and firefighters responded to the beach after a call at 9:26 p.m. Monday after a report of a boat that struck a jetty.
“The boat operator and all passengers were able to make it to the beach without assistance. Responders were in the shallow water ready to help,” wrote Doug Bergen, Ocean City’s public information officer.
The crash is under investigation by Ocean City Police and the State Police Marine Division.
Nicholas Theisen, 24, of Lindenwold, Camden County, faces charges of boating while intoxicated.
On Tuesday, police and a private towing service were working to remove the boat from the shallow water.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.