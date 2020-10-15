Internet gaming helps Atlantic City casinos offset revenue losses in September

Hard Rock also had a good month, with a 12.5% increase in slot win and total gaming revenue, a 230.4% uptick in online gaming and a 61.2% increase in sports wagering revenue.

Caesars Atlantic City (44.9%), Resorts Casino Hotel (6.6%) and Ocean (15.2%) all reported year-over-year increases in table games revenue, a metric largely dependent on who has the better luck, the players or the casino.

The total amount of money wagered on slot machines — a good barometer for visitation to the casinos — was down $240,319, or 13.7%, for the month. Only Ocean and Hard Rock reported monthly increases in the amount wagered at slots, but Ocean gave out a market-leading $6.45 million in free slot play last month, an increase of 85% compared to what the property gave away last September.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City continued to lead the market in terms of online gaming revenue, accounting for more than $26 million of the entire $87.6 million reported by Atlantic City casinos and their internet partners.

Through the first nine months of 2020, online gambling has generated $685.6 million, up 102.2% from $339 million through the same period in 2019. Some online gaming experts believe a record-setting $950 million in annual online revenue is possible this year.