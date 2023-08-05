When Jesus Fabian Acevedo first arrived in Ocean City, he had a tough time finding a place to live.

The housing market for summer workers can be a major obstacle. A student worker under the J-1 visa program, which allows students from around the world to work temporarily in the United States, Acevedo said he did OK this year.

“This is the third time for me,” he said. He was able to find a place to stay in the resort for $175 a week.

“That’s cheap. I hear most people are paying up to $200 or $250,” Acevedo said in a phone interview. “That’s too much for a J-1 student.”

In Colombia, where he grew up, a month’s salary may be $95. But for the summer, he is working at The Beach Club Hotel on the Boardwalk and making enough to meet his rent and save. A geology student, he’s trying to earn enough to seek a master’s degree, which he sees as a chance to build a future for himself.

Students come from Caribbean nations, Eastern Europe, South America and Asia, with students from more than 200 countries participating in the program. According to federal figures, more than 9,000 students came to New Jersey on J-1 visas last year, and an average of 300,000 workers use the visa annually.

Last year, Peru and the United Kingdom were close to a tie in the number of J-1 participants, with more than 8,000 UK students working as camp counselors and slightly more Peruvians working in summer travel throughout the United States, followed closely by the Dominican Republic, then Turkey, Thailand, Mexico and Jamaica.

But for other visiting students, finding suitable housing in a summer resort proved insurmountable.

Acevedo said some people he knows have had to leave jobs in Ocean City to find work out of the area, where they can afford a place to live.

“They had the job, but they couldn’t find housing,” Acevedo said.

That’s not only a problem for the workers.

Finding enough employees has been a big issue for business owners, not only in Ocean City but in resorts throughout the Jersey Shore, said Michelle Gillian, president of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Wages have climbed in recent summers, with most jobs paying well above minimum wage. But the need for workers increases at the same time the rental market explodes in shore communities.

It’s not just Ocean City.

“It’s countywide,” said Barbara Jones, president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s been an issue. There’s a lack of rentals available.”

A lack of rental properties translates to a lack of potential employees, in resort communities and throughout the county. Business people and local governments agree there is an issue. The trouble is finding a solution.

“It’s not going to be an easy fix,” Jones said.

In some instances, workers can travel for jobs, but that can be a challenge for those without cars, especially those already working long hours.

“Real estate’s so expensive. That certainly is a challenge,” Gillian said. “Even offshore is expensive; then they have to have transportation. Buses are not that frequent.”

The completion of the pedestrian and bike lane on the Route 52 causeway connecting Ocean City and Somers Point has helped, she said, making a workable commute on a bicycle from mainland towns to Ocean City jobs. Some international students and other summer workers look to e-bikes to get around, a cheaper option than a car that extends the practical range of a bike commuter for miles.

It’s not just an issue for international workers, Gillian said. Years ago, a group of college kids might go in together on a house rental for the summer, maybe on one that is far enough from the beach to offer a good deal.

She described a different world, when The Chatterbox restaurant was open all night and there were multiple rooming houses in the town, where students could come to the shore, get some beach time and finish the summer with some savings.

Today, with property values climbing, more of the former summer rental market has either been taken up by second homeowners or now markets to the far more lucrative summer visitor, who may happily pay for a night more than what a student could afford for a week.

Decades ago, many businesses provided housing to summer staff, a concept that has begun to make a return. Gillian said at least one Ocean City hotel has a location to house J-1 students.

Under the visa program, businesses are not required to provide housing but do have an obligation to help the students find a place to stay. For most businesses, it makes sense to guide workers to a livable spot, as it gets increasingly difficult to keep jobs filled. Gillian said at least one business has started reaching out to international students as potential renters.

About 2,500 students from around the world participate in the J-1 program, officially the Exchange Visitor Visa. Established in the 1960s, the visa program aimed to give young people firsthand experience with America, providing economic opportunity but also a chance to see the United States and meet those who live here.

The program has long been a mainstay of the Cape May County summer economy, helping fill jobs when the county’s population skyrockets from about 100,000 to the millions on summer weekends.

In 2020, with strict travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19, few international students arrived. An unofficial estimate was that there were about 100 in the county. By last summer, the program was said to be back operating at full capacity.

Acevedo, like many others in the area on J-1 visas, works two jobs, also working at an Acme grocery in town.

“I like it. They pay good, too,” he said.

He expects to be in Ocean City through late August. It’s always difficult to find somewhere affordable to stay in town, he said, based on two prior summers at work.

“This year is even worse,” Acevedo said.