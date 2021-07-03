International students return to the Jersey Shore for jobs after a lean year

For Sebastian Gomez, of Bogota, Colombia, a summer at the Jersey Shore has its perks.
He makes far more money than he would at home, and he is meeting people from the United States and from many other countries. Plus, he gets to see the ocean every day.
Like other international students in resort towns this year, the money is part of the draw, but not the primary one, he said.
“I want to work on my English,” he said on a break from his job at a Boardwalk hotel in Ocean City, one of two jobs he has this summer.
Gomez wants to become a commercial pilot and sees English as an important skill for helping make that a reality. He believes his English needs a lot of work, even as he acknowledges that most people tell him he speaks well.
Gomez is one of hundreds of students from around the world working in the area under what’s known as a J-1 visa, which allows temporary access to the United States to work and travel. Officially called an Exchange Visitor Visa, the program is only open to students.
Established in the 1960s, the program aimed at giving young people from around the world first-hand experience with the United States.
Most summers, the workers are a key component of the shore economy, but last year the COVID-19 pandemic meant very few participated. Numbers are well up from 2020 but remain far below pre-COVID numbers.
“It’s a critical part of the workforce,” said Will Morey, who owns Morey’s Piers in Wildwood with his brother. In an average year, about 2,500 student workers come to Cape May County. At the Boardwalk amusement park, there are 500 in an average year.
“Last year we had about 100 land in the U.S. This year we’re hopeful to be in the 250 range,” he said.
With the local economy picking up and pandemic restrictions lifted, shore businesses are looking forward to making up for lost time this summer. But staff shortages continue to plague employers, despite increasing wages.
There are multiple reasons for that, according to Morey, but the limited number of international student workers plays a part. Some travel restrictions remain, but in some instances, the delays come down to paperwork.
According to Denise Beckson, director of human resources at Morey’s Piers, staff at some embassies around the world have been unable to process the visa applications in time. She said the company extended job offers to students in Turkey, but the applications were not processed in time.
“Turkey is one of the top three sending countries,” she said.
For workers from some areas of the world, the exchange rate makes being paid in U.S. dollars a big advantage, she said. Students make more money and have a chance to travel in the United States, while the program brings more diversity to the area and the workforce.
“It’s really a win for all angles,” she said. The visiting students get paid the same as the locals, she said, arguing it would be a mistake to see the program as supplanting local workers. The company and other shore businesses said they could not hire enough local workers to meet their needs.
“We have a small local year-round population that can’t support the swell of visitors in the summer,” she said. “Wildwood High School graduates 50 kids a year. We need 1,500.”
This is the second summer for Ojay Black of Cuffie Ridge, Jamaica. He plans to visit New York when he is done working in Wildwood, both to see the city and to visit relatives. Many students opt to travel, and several of those interviewed had their eye on New York City.
Among them is Anda Valeanu, of Romania, who grew up in a tiny town before moving to the capital in Bucharest. She loves fashion, she said, and is eager to see New York.
Valeanu worked at the pier last year, one of a handful of international students to work on the Boardwalk that summer.
“I liked it last year. I made a lot of friends here,” she said. “I felt like I was safe here.”
Valeanu is working toward a doctorate.
This year is far different from 2020. The numbers are not what they were before the pandemic, but the Boardwalk will still see representatives from about 30 different countries. Maria Guativonza and Mateo Bermudez are both from Bogota. While the Wildwood Boardwalk is seen as one of the loudest and busiest spots in Cape May County, Guativonza described it as quiet and peaceful compared to Bogota.
“Bogota has a lot of traffic,” she said.
Both said they enjoyed seeing the ocean. Set on a high plateau, the busy capitol city is hundreds of miles from the ocean and even farther from the popular beach resorts to the north.
Bermudez came to Wildwood in 2018. He works as a ride supervisor, and worked at an amusement park at home as well. He said he enjoys the chance to see new places, meet people and learn things.
Business owners are not required to find lodging for the students, but most try to help line things up, a process that has become increasingly difficult as real estate prices climb and most owners look to rent to vacationers rather than workers.
Morey said the business faces the same problem for students coming for the summer from Penn State or other schools. The students interviewed said they were able to find suitable options, but there are reports of overcrowded conditions at some rentals.
Joe Byrne, president and managing principal of the Philadelphia-based firm BG Capital, has plans to demolish a block of Pacific Avenue within walking distance of the Boardwalk to create housing aimed at J-1 students. The Wildwood Planning Board has given preliminary approval for a 74-unit residential development with commercial uses on the ground floor.
Byrne said the visiting workers are often housed in unsafe, substandard conditions, citing one property he toured that held 20 to 25 workers with five bedrooms and a single bathroom, with no emergency exits, smoke detectors or other safety precautions.
A few shore businesses offer lodging for summer workers, a practice that was once more common. According to Byrne, his project could be the first of its kind in the region.
In Ocean City, where finding a place in the summer can be a challenge for anyone, Gomez said it took planning and perseverance to find a place. But he didn’t mind.
“It’s good to have a responsibility,” he said.
