International students return to the Jersey Shore for jobs after a lean year

“It’s really a win for all angles,” she said. The visiting students get paid the same as the locals, she said, arguing it would be a mistake to see the program as supplanting local workers. The company and other shore businesses said they could not hire enough local workers to meet their needs.

“We have a small local year-round population that can’t support the swell of visitors in the summer,” she said. “Wildwood High School graduates 50 kids a year. We need 1,500.”

This is the second summer for Ojay Black of Cuffie Ridge, Jamaica. He plans to visit New York when he is done working in Wildwood, both to see the city and to visit relatives. Many students opt to travel, and several of those interviewed had their eye on New York City.

Among them is Anda Valeanu, of Romania, who grew up in a tiny town before moving to the capital in Bucharest. She loves fashion, she said, and is eager to see New York.

Valeanu worked at the pier last year, one of a handful of international students to work on the Boardwalk that summer.

“I liked it last year. I made a lot of friends here,” she said. “I felt like I was safe here.”

Valeanu is working toward a doctorate.