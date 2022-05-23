 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interfaith service to mark second anniversary of George Floyd murder

ATLANTIC CITY — There will be an Interfaith Silent Prayer Vigil at noon on Wednesday in the City Hall courtyard to mark the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder last June, for kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as onlookers recorded the killing on video.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz is organizing the event, which is open to all. 

“I invite the public to attend the vigil to remember George Floyd, said Councilmember Shabazz. “During these very challenging times, we must continue to stand united against acts of hate and violence.”

The vigil will include a period of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to signify the time that George Floyd was pinned to the ground, resulting in his death.

It was first believed Chauvin had knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes 46 seconds, but after body camera footage was released in August 2020 it showed the actual time was 9 minutes 29 seconds.

People are also reading…

Last month, Chauvin appealed his conviction, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity.

Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing.

Chauvin is serving a sentence of 22.5 years in the case.

Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from Floyd’s family last year.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

