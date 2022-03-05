Interest in boats is high in Atlantic City, even with supply issues, inflation, fuel crisis

ATLANTIC CITY — Bob vanVollenhoven stood in the center of the showcase floor rented out by Riptide Marine Center, watching as dozens of people boarded and checked out boats.

VanVollenhoven, the vice president of sales and marketing at Stingray Boat based in South Carolina, was pleased to see so many people walking the floor of the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday, the fourth of the five-day Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show. The show was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is always a great show on the circuit of shows," said vanVollenhoven, who added he watched Riptide Marine Center, based out of Bayville, Ocean County, have a very successful week selling boats. "People are out, and they're kind of hungry to get back to some sort of normalcy."

Interest in boating seems to be at an all-time high. VanVollenhoven said there was a 15- to 18-month period since the start of the pandemic where about five years' worth of boating inventory disappeared through sales.

"I talked to a great deal of first-time buyers this morning," he said. "We have a mix in here. There are people upgrading from a smaller boat to a larger boat, and there's families coming in wanting to know how they can get involved."

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, there were more than 415,000 first-time boat buyers entering the market and a total of 15.6 million recreational boats in use in 2020. The industry saw tremendous growth, with boat sales reaching a 13-year high in 2020 and remaining at elevated levels.

Annual U.S. sales of boats, marine products and services totaled $49.3 billion in 2020, up 14% from 2019.

New powerboat sales in 2021 surpassed 300,000 units; only the second time the industry has hit that number in nearly 15 years (2020 and 2021), closing 2021 an estimated 4% to 6% below record highs in 2020 but 7% above the five-year sales average, according to the NMMA.

With that, boat sales for this year are projected to be on par with 2020, even with some of the recent challenges to the industry, such as supply and worker shortages.

"It's kind of weird. Normally the first question is 'how much is it?'" vanVollenhoven said. "A lot of the questions that are first out of consumers' mouths today are 'is that boat available this summer?' They've been trained very well by all of us that if you need a boat you better do this soon."

Brothers Bob, 62, and George Nylund, 64, have owned Tuckerton Marine Servicenter, a full-service marina that sells boats and engines, for 42 years and have been coming to the Atlantic City convention for several years. They said this is the biggest boom for the boating industry in almost 35 years.

This year was scaled back for them, Bob Nylund said. Usually they would have a larger space with motors from companies such as Suzuki, Yamaha and Mercury, but whether and when it will be getting product in are some of the biggest questions surrounding the industry.

"I think this is one of those unique times in the country where inflation is through the roof and people really don't care," Bob said. "They're plowing through and buying, and I'm worried that eventually it's gonna get to the point where it's all gonna shut off because it has to catch up."

The latest concern is the skyrocketing fuel prices in the fallout of the war in Ukraine. VanVollenhoven projects that will be an issue this summer. But he said people who already own boats will find a way to get out onto the water.

"They may not go out as often, but they'll go out," he said. "I believe that. Once you own the product, you enjoy the lifestyle and you're gonna continue to enjoy what you do."

Local businesses were featured at the show, including Fin-atics, a marine supply store in Ocean City. Owner Bill Higgins said they have been to the boat show for the past six years, and that it typically helps their business.

“We usually sell a decent amount of kayaks at the show, and then we actually get quite a few people who sleep on it and then next week they’ll call us back to purchase,” Higgins said.

Higgins watched over the large pool where an ambitious guest tested out one of Fin-atics’ stand-up paddleboards.

“Over the course of the week, we’ll probably put close to a thousand people on one of those,” he said.

Hooked on the Water, a lifestyle and apparel company, was launched just two months ago by Bob Schue and Bobby Smith.

“We sat down about two years ago and talked about how we kind of wanted to redo our lives and get away from construction and get more into a field that we loved,” Schue said.

The Howell, Monmouth County-based business was launched with a focus on using high-quality materials with ultraviolet protection, Schue said. UPV, like SPF, blocks UV radiation from reaching the skin.

“I have a lot of skin cancer in my family, so I really wanted to protect not only my family, but everybody else, too,” Schue said.

While vendors focused on getting their name and mission out, thousands of people browsed boats, jet skis and more, looking for the best deals.

Denise Kelly, of Deptford, Gloucester County, came to the show with fond memories of boating.

“I used to be a boater, my family had a place right on the bay in Ocean City, but Superstorm Sandy took it out, and now I don’t really dabble in it much anymore," she said.

Kelly looked forward to window shopping.

"You never know," she said to her friend. "I've been known to buy things."

The boat show will wrap up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

