Integration advocates consider filing federal complaint against New Jersey

A coalition campaigning against school segregation in New Jersey is now threatening to file a federal complaint against the state.

Building One America and its affiliate New Jersey Coalition Against Racial Exclusion, or NJ-CARE, said in a letter dated Monday they intend to file a complaint against New Jersey with the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice. The coalition argues that state leaders, particularly Gov. Phil Murphy, have not taken the action necessary to integrate New Jersey classrooms, in violation of federal civil rights law.

Activists hand-delivered the letter to U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke on Monday as she was speaking at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.

“We will allege that the state is using federal funds to knowingly promote and perpetuate one of the most segregated and unequal public school systems in the nation,” the letter said.

A spokesperson for the governor deferred comment to the state Attorney General’s Office, which in turn declined to comment. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division did not respond to a request for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

NJ-CARE sent similar letters to NAACP New Jersey State Conference President Richard Smith and NAACP President Derrick Johnson in the run-up to the NAACP convention. It had asked that the NAACP disinvite Murphy from the convention, which wrapped up Wednesday night, owing to what they argue has been his failure to advance racial equality in New Jersey schools. About 140 people, including several people affiliated with their local NAACP branches from across the state, have signed onto the letter to Johnson. Organizers have said additional people were still signing the letter belatedly online.

Congressman Clyburn receives NAACP award as Atlantic City convention ends ATLANTIC CITY — The NAACP awarded U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn its Spingarn Medal to…

Smith previously told The Press of Atlantic City that the NAACP has been at the forefront of the fight against school segregation for over a century. He highlighted the group’s recent efforts to make New Jersey schools more diverse, including its work to bring a 2018 lawsuit over school segregation against Murphy and the state.

He could not be reached to discuss the latest NJ-CARE letter and its contents as of Thursday afternoon.

The NJ-CARE letter cited the 2018 lawsuit. It said the Murphy administration’s refusal to settle and seek a remedy to diversify New Jersey classrooms betrays a lack of commitment to school integration. The group further alleges the governor has sought to undermine the plaintiffs in the case.

The Latino Action Network, the New Jersey NAACP and other civil rights advocacy organizations sued the state in 2018 accusing it of having segregated school systems that disadvantage Black and Hispanic students. The case is being adjudicated in Mercer County Superior Court.

The letter further alluded to what it argues has been the state’s lack of action to prevent schools with large white populations from leaving majority non-white school districts.

“It is absolutely obvious that the state and its governor are seeking to perpetuate the segregated system of education and, indeed, to make the system worse and more unequal, rather than to work with civil rights, community leaders and legislators to enact reform,” the letter said.

The efforts of NJ-CARE to protest the governor or the New Jersey NAACP is not a sudden development. It circulated another letter earlier in the year protesting the Murphy administration’s stance on school integration, which it then sent out to Murphy campaign donors.

NJ-CARE has also led protests against the proposed termination of the send-receive agreement between the Absecon Public School District and Pleasantville Public Schools — an arrangement that sees a small number of white Absecon students attend Pleasantville High School, which is attended by predominantly Black and Hispanic students. One protest about the issue disrupted the Atlantic County Democratic Convention in March.

Pleasantville and activists have said that ending the agreement would worsen segregation in the area, essentially making Pleasantville High School one that would exclusively serve non-white students. Absecon argues that its already diverse student body would benefit from the resources available at high schools that offered a more stable, but still diverse environment.

The acting New Jersey Commissioner of Education, Angelica Allen-McMillan, sided with Pleasantville in a May ruling. Absecon has vowed to appeal the ruling and filed a request for reconsideration with the commissioner in June.

NJ-CARE has maintained that its goal has been to secure an audience with the governor to discuss its own school integration proposals, which it has detailed in a 69-slide presentation. It emphasized in the letter addressed to DOJ Civil Rights Division that it would still prefer a legislative solution over litigation.