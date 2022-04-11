Integration activists speak at Greater Egg school board meeting

EGG HARBOR CITY — Activists demanding more integrated New Jersey schools are continuing their campaign to preserve the Absecon-Pleasantville send-and-receive agreement.

A group of Pleasantville residents and activists from the New Jersey Coalition against Racial Exclusion, or NJ-CARE, and Building One America spoke at the Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education at Cedar Creek High School on Monday.

The group, consisting of about two dozen people, was asking that the school board break off a planned send-and-receive agreement between the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District and the Absecon School District, which would allow Absecon students to attend Absegami High School in Galloway Township.

The Absecon School District is seeking to break off its send-receive agreement with Pleasantville Public Schools, an arrangement that sees some Absecon students attend Pleasantville High School.

Most rising high school students from Absecon opt to attend the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, with only about a tenth actually going to Pleasantville. Building One America maintains that voiding the send-receive agreement between Absecon and Pleasantville would nevertheless worsen racial segregation in the region and put forth an alarming precedent.

The Rev. Willie Francois III — the senior pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville and someone who lives in the Greater Egg district — spoke during the agenda-item comment section of the meeting. He praised the district for its diversity, saying it could be “a model for what school integration could be in New Jersey,” but he warned that board members would make themselves “culpable in segregation” if they did not change course on its send-receive agreement with Absecon.

“One of the things that is so important to our coalition is making sure that there are more districts that look like yours, districts that actually match the demographics of our state,” Francois said.

The group handed out flyers during the meeting that exhorted the Greater Egg board to “be a good egg and don’t break us (Absecon and Pleasantville) up!” Marking that it was Holy Monday, there were pictures of the Easter Bunny and Easter eggs on the flyer.

Greater Egg Superintendent James Reina said during a recess at the meeting that he appreciated how Building One America had reached out to the district with its concerns. He said he had met with Francois and planned to meet “in the near future” for further discussions. He also expressed gratitude toward Francois for recognizing the district’s diversity.

Francois argued that relevant state case law on the matter indicated Absecon’s bid to change its send-receive agreement from Pleasantville to Greater Egg would be unconstitutional. He further urged the board not to join the “serial segregationist plan” being advanced by district leaders in Absecon.

“You all don’t look like segregationists to me. You all don’t sound like segregationists to me. And I know that you care about the children,” Francois said. “I am inviting you to live out your already demonstrated commitments to living in that sunlit path of racial justice.”

Mainland/Pleasantville NAACP President Olivia Caldwell was also in attendance. She said during a recess that she thought that the night had gone well and the Greater Egg school board had the chance to consider activists’ demands.

“If we are able to have them reconsider, relook at what has happened, then I think that there will be opportunities for more conversations,” Caldwell said.

Jason Howell, a member of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, also spoke during the meeting, opposing the planned termination of the Absecon-Pleasantville send-receive agreement. He said that he had been a student at Greater Egg schools and that his lessons there about the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s had guided his stance on the issue.

“I would hope that you would be consistent with the lessons that I learned here and that your students are currently learning,” Howell said.

After the comment section had ended, Greater Egg board members moved onto agenda items that explored new initiatives promoting diversity — including a planned African American Studies class and sign language club.

A Jan. 26 public letter posted on the Absecon School District website said that it still intended its rising high school students to attend Absegami at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year but was awaiting a review from the New Jersey Commissioner of Education.

The district pointed to the fact that over 100 residents commented in support of the change when Absecon petitioned to the state, while no Pleasantville residents commented — arguing that this shows the change would not have a negative impact on either district.

The Absecon letter also cites the recent, caustic conflicts at the Pleasantville School District and said that a decision in Absecon’s favor would “avoid subjecting more of our students to Pleasantville’s ongoing turmoil.” In recent months, Pleasantville has been beset by board disputes over personnel, while parents have expressed concerns about school safety.

The Pleasantville Board of Education, having once dropped its opposition to the deal, now appears to be stalwart against the change. Several Pleasantville school board members were at a march to the Atlantic County Democratic Convention last month organized by Building One America, which acted as a protest to a new send-receive agreement.

Julio Sanchez, a member of the Pleasantville Board of Education, attended the Greater Egg board meeting Monday. He said he appreciated the organization at the meeting, saying he wanted to implement their orders of procedure. Whether formal Robert’s rules of order are being followed has been a topic of contention at Pleasantville school board meetings over the last several months.

Pleasantville Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee was also at the meeting. Chestnut-Lee was put on leave by the school board in October 2021 — a decision that has bitterly divided the board ever since.

The dispute over Pleasantville comes as a 2018 lawsuit against the state over segregation in New Jersey schools, filed by the Latino Action Network and other civil rights groups, is still being adjudicated in state court.

