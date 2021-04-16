Instagram account alleges culture of sexual harassment within Ocean City Beach Patrol

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating allegations of sexual harassment from members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

The allegations were made from a new Instagram account, @ocbp_predators. In the description of the account, the owner asks users to privately message them about their experiences so they can be anonymously shared with the public.

As of Friday afternoon, the page had more than 100 posts of users detailing incidents of sexual harassment and assault during their time in or around the Beach Patrol. The posts appears solely as texts, presumably copied from the messages received with names blocked out. The account had grown to 2,500 followers within two days.

City spokesperson Doug Bergen said the city was made aware of the account when it was created Wednesday. Bergen said the city has "strict sexual harassment policies and procedures in place and acts immediately on every complaint."

Additionally, Mayor Jay Gillian has directed fire Chief Jim Smith to "build on existing policies and do whatever it takes to ensure employees feel safe coming forward."

"I want to continue to make sure all our city team members work in a safe environment," Gillian said.