Inspira's Vineland hospital opens doors to elective PCI surgery patients

VINELAND — Inspira Medical Center Vineland will now offer elective percutaneous coronary intervention procedures, commonly known as "PCIs," having been granted a license for the operation and made possible by regulation changes within the state Department of Health.

The license was officially awarded June 20, about four months after the Department, in February 2021, made it attainable for community hospitals to perform the procedures, Inspira representatives said in a news release Tuesday.

For 25 years, the medical company has provided full-service diagnostic cardiac catheterizations, and its surgeons have performed emergent PCI procedures since 2009. Adding elective PCIs to its services helps make Inspira's cardiac division stronger for patients, the representatives said.

“As an organization committed to serving as a trusted health care partner, Inspira is always looking for ways to elevate and expand the care we provide across our region in a safe and compassionate environment,” company President and CEO Amy B. Mansue said in a prepared statement. “This license is a true testament to the tireless efforts and commitment of our staff members, as well as the expertise of our interventional cardiology team to provide the highest quality of care and clinical excellence.”

Medical professionals describe elective PCIs as "minimally invasive" ways to treat blocked arteries, reducing the risks of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases. They're scheduled operations cardiologists employ to relieve clogged coronary arteries by using stents in patients diagnosed with coronary artery disease, Inspira's representatives said.

Dr. Kurt Kaulback calls the state's decision to allow elective PCIs pivotal in providing the best-possible cardiovascular treatments for patients in the Garden State, helping make New Jersey a healthier state.

“The ability to offer elective PCI at yet another Inspira Health location is monumental and will enhance and save the lives of many patients in our community," said Kaulback, who is the clinical director of Network Cardiovascular Services at Inspira Health and member provider with Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira.

The change likely stems from legislation Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law in February 2021 to help improve healthcare for patients suffering from cardiovascular issues.

The law allows that hospitals not licensed surgery centers be given clearance to perform a range of heart-related operations. Facilities wishing to gain permission would need to receive a license to do so from the Department of Health. The law opens the possibility for medical centers to perform a range of procedures, including full-service diagnostic cardiac catheterization and elective angioplasty services, provided the facility meets specific criteria.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

